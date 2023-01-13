Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Possible wolf-hybrid finds new home in Vermont
(WJAR) — Zeus has a new home!. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old German Shepard Husky and possibly wolf-mix gained the attention of those across Southern New England when the Potter League For Animals announced the search for his new home. Zeus was brought to the Potter League for Animals...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to a chimney fire in Ashaway
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a chimney fire in Ashaway on Monday. The Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association responded to a home on Lynn Lane for the incident. The department says the cause was a partially plugged chimney. The house was ventilated, and materials were removed from the wood stove,...
Turnto10.com
Providence restaurant closes indefinitely after truck plows into it
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mi Porcion Restaurant on Manton Avenue in Providence is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into it around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to fire officials, a truck hit a car before slamming into the restaurant, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
Turnto10.com
Driver crashes into Providence home
A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
New Bedford Woman and Her Passenger Injured in Dartmouth Crash
DARTMOUTH (WBSM) — A portion of State Road in Dartmouth was temporarily shut down Sunday morning following a crash in which a New Bedford woman and her passenger were injured. According to Dartmouth Police, officers and other emergency personnel responded to State Road near Maine Avenue for a single...
WCVB
16-year-old killed in early morning crash on Berkley, Massachusetts road
BERKLEY, Mass. — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning as a result of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said. According to the DA, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 76 Myricks Street. The victim,...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: Bogged down…
Police officers assisted a driver and his dog after their truck clipped a utility support pole, crashed through some hedges and down into a wooded area in Cummaquid, early Saturday morning. The front end of the heavy pickup became stuck in marshy ground and needed to be winched out. There were no injuries. The driver was not impaired. The cause of the accident may have been due to a slippery segment of Route 6A.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
universalhub.com
A wily coyote saunters into the Back Bay, evades animal control for hours
Liz Robson had a roadrunner's-eye view for a few hours today of a coyote running around Back Street along Storrow Drive for several hours today, successfully evading Boston Animal Control, which apparently didn't have any fresh paint with which to create a tunnel on the side of the building to stun him.
Ana Walshe case: Wealthy Massachusetts seaside enclave rocked by mysterious disappearance
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Turnto10.com
Gel's Kitchen 2 burglarized, donation money stolen
A suspect in a dark hooded sweatshirt and gloves was hovering over the cash drawer at Gel's Kitchen 2 on West Shore Road in Warwick around 10:30 PM Friday night. Surveillance video showed the suspect prying the door open. The person walked to the register area and took a white...
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
One of Dartmouth’s Cumblerland Farms Just Sold a Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
One lucky winner gambled $5 on a Massachusetts lottery game in Dartmouth and walked away with a $1,000,000 winning ticket. A few days ago, Friday the 13th, a day that's meant to be unlucky to the superstitious, turned out to be extremely lucky for one lucky lottery player. The Cumberland Farms located at 244 Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth is the responsible gas station convenience store to sell the $5 scratch ticket.
Road in Westport Closed for Hours Due to Gas Leak
WESTPORT — Westport police are advising residents that part of Sanford Road remains closed this morning in both the north and southbound directions due to a gas leak. Police posted on Facebook earlier Monday morning that the leak has caused the road closure in the area of 692 Sanford Rd.
nbcboston.com
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Turnto10.com
Light snow/mix into MLK Holiday, then milder midweek
As of Sunday night, anywhere from 1/4" to generally 1.5" inches of snow has fallen across parts of southeast Massachusetts, and a 2.7" report from Duxbury, Plymouth County. Elsewhere, a dusting to a coating has affected Southern New England, giving way to slick spots on untreated surfaces. That will continue...
Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday
BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday. An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
