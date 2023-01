Look: NFL All-Pro Teams Were Released On Friday

The 2022 NFL regular season has officially come to an end.

As such, the Associated Press has just released their All-Pro first- and second-team selections for this year.

There were obvious choices, shocking absences and several players making their first appearance on the list in 2022.

Let's take a look.

Here's a breakdown of the AP All-Pro teams:

AP All-Pro First Team

Offense Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) Running Back: Josh Jacobs (Raiders) Tight End: Travis Kelce (Chiefs) Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Davante Adams (Raiders) Left Tackle: Trent Williams (49ers) Left Guard: Joel Bitonio (Browns) Center: Jason Kelce (Eagles) Right Guard: Zack Martin (Cowboys) Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Eagles) Defense Edge Rushers: Micah Parsons (Cowboys) & Nick Bosa (49ers) Interior Linemen: Chris Jones (Chiefs) & Quinnen Williams (Jets) Linebackers: Fred Warner (49ers), Roquan Smith (Ravens), Matt Milano (Bills) Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner (Jets) & Patrick Surtain II (Broncos) Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers) & Talanoa Hufanga (49ers) Special Teams Placekicker: Daniel Carlson (Raiders) Punter: Tommy Townsend (Chiefs) Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon (Packers) Punt Returner: Marcus Jones (Patriots) Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Commanders) Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola (Vikings)

AP All-Pro Second Team

Offense Quarterback: Jalen Hurts (Eagles) Running Back: Nick Chubb (Browns) Tight End: George Kittle (49ers) Wide Receivers: AJ Brown (Eagles), Stefon Diggs (Bills), and CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas (Giants) Left Guard: Joe Thuney (Chiefs) Center: Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom (Falcons) Right Tackle: Tristin Wirfs (Buccaneers) Defense Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett (Browns) & Haason Reddick (Eagles) Interior Linemen: Dexter Lawrence (Giants) & Jeffrey Simmons (Titans) Linebackers: Bobby Wagner (Rams), CJ Mosley (Jets), Demario Davis (Saints) Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander (Packers) & James Bradberry (Eagles) Safeties: Derwin James (Chargers) & Justin Simmons (Broncos) Special Teams Placekicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens) Punter: Ryan Stonehouse (Titans) Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu (Vikings) Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond (Lions) Special Teamer: George Odum (49ers) Long Snapper: Nick Moore (Ravens)

That's it - there is your 2022 AP All-Pro teams.

What would you change about this list?