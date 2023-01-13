ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA

