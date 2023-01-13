Read full article on original website
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police say three women were injured, two of which are now in critical condition, following an altercation that lead to a shooting overnight near a Suffolk bar.
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Administrators notified of weapon on student before NN shooting: Superintendent
At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon on a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School last Friday before the boy shot his teacher, school officials said.
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
Missing Virginia teen's body found in woods
A missing teenager's body was discovered in the woods in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 13, according to officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police took into custody a heavily-armed person who had been illegally parked on the city’s Boardwalk, according to a city police official. Police Capt. Harry McBrien, in a tweet Friday evening, said Second Precinct’s Oceanfront officers were the ones who brought...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A 6-year-old boy is accused of intentionally shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her...
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Two armed adult males rob Suffolk 7-Eleven: Police
Investigators are looking into the incident and have released suspect descriptions and details about the suspects' car
Students sent to hospital after ingesting THC gummies at VB high school
Several students at Tallwood High School had to go to the hospital this week after ingesting THC gummies while at school, according to a spokesperson from Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS).
Should six-year-old accused shooter be prosecuted? Public policy expert weighs in
Alexandra Dufresne, Director of the State Policy Advocacy Clinic at the Brooks School of Public Policy at Cornell University tells WAVY, "A six-year-old is not capable of forming criminal intent."
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
Chesapeake man sentenced for conspiring with brother to distribute kilogram of cocaine
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine. According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant […]
'It was literal poop': Some VB families shocked to find sewage in their yards
Some people in Virginia Beach were shocked when the Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
