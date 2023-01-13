Couple sought in child murder turn themselves in to Perry County authorities

A search for a Columbus man and woman wanted in connection with the death of the woman’s eight-month-old son ended Friday morning, when the couple reportedly turned themselves in to the Perry County Sheriff’s office. They had until recently lived in New Straitsville.

Savanna Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend Kyrios March, Jr., 24, have been charged with murder in the death of Dawson’s son Marquel Smith.

The Columbus Dispatch has reported that police officers in that city responded Monday night to a report of a child who was reportedly not breathing. Marquel Smith was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, but died from injuries that included bruises on his skull, a brain bleed, and multiple broken bones, the paper reported. An autopsy attributed his death to blunt force trauma, according to a report on the Columbus Division of Police Facebook page .

Dawson and March were questioned by authorities on Monday and reportedly claimed that another child in the home may have caused the injuries. On Thursday the Columbus Police were announcing via Facebook that the two had been charged with murder, were at large, and might have fled the Columbus area.

As of Friday afternoon, Dawson and March both had been booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on murder charges, with the booking agency listed as the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.