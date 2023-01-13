Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Basketball, bowling scheduled for Monday
Basketball and bowling make up the local Monday schedule. In high school bowling, Norfork hosts Izard County at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Bakersfield High School girls’ basketball team will play their opener in the Cabool Classic. The Lady Lions face Bradleyville at 7. Elsewhere on the high...
KTLO
MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament
The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers’ last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
KTLO
Norfork girls win Ron Booy Memorial Tournament, boys finish 2nd
The Norfork High School bowling teams hosted the Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Lady Panthers came away with the win on the girls’ side with 2,018 pins, beating out Southside Batesville by 121 pins. Concord finished third, and Izard County was fourth.
KTLO
MH girls finish 3rd in Searcy wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team ended up third in the Lady Lions Invitational Friday at Searcy. The Lady Bombers finished behind Searcy Black and Sylvan Hills Blue. Amelia Frounfelter led Mountain Home by winning the 155-pound division. Her three victories improves her record on the season...
KTLO
Mammoth Spring girls, Salem junior girls win tournament titles Saturday
The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team was able to add another championship trophy to its case. The Lady Bears went to Swifton on Saturday and defeated Tuckerman 55-34 in the title game of the Kell Classic. Brynn Washam led Mammoth Spring with 15 points, and Adrianna Corbett added 12.
KTLO
Ammon Hill, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Ammon Hill of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ammon Hill died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena
Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
KTLO
John Krupella, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old John Krupella of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Krupella died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
KTLO
Raymond Upchurch, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Raymond Upchurch of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Raymond Upchurch died Saturday in Yellville.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
KTLO
Carol Rhodes, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Carol Rhodes of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carol Rhodes died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Karla Louise O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Karla Louise (Huddleston) O’Neil nswered God’s call on the early evening of January 1, 2023. Mrs. Huddleston O’Neil had family by her side when she left this world to be with the Lord. Karla, was the first of nine children born to Marvin Grundy Huddleston and Ola Suvenna (Flippin) Huddleston both of Flippin, Ar, on November 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the mother of two, the grandmother of three, and the family of a troop!
KTLO
Stanley Thomas Gray, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Stanley Thomas Gray of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Stanley Thomas Gray died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Heinrich K. Petersen, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 87-year-old Heinrich K. Peterson of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Heinrich K. Petersen died Friday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Ann Cox of Lakeview are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Ann Cox died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday
While Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
KHBS
Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
KTLO
Fire at Mountain Home Laundry contained to dryer; no injuries reported
A fire at a local laundromat was contained to a dryer Saturday evening. No one was injured at Mountain Home Laundry, and the business reportedly had light to moderate smoke damage. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, six firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the laundromat owned by...
Comments / 0