Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Basketball, bowling scheduled for Monday

Basketball and bowling make up the local Monday schedule. In high school bowling, Norfork hosts Izard County at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Bakersfield High School girls' basketball team will play their opener in the Cabool Classic. The Lady Lions face Bradleyville at 7. Elsewhere on the high...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament

The Mountain Home High School boys' wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers' last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Norfork girls win Ron Booy Memorial Tournament, boys finish 2nd

The Norfork High School bowling teams hosted the Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Lady Panthers came away with the win on the girls' side with 2,018 pins, beating out Southside Batesville by 121 pins. Concord finished third, and Izard County was fourth.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

MH girls finish 3rd in Searcy wrestling tourney

The Mountain Home High School girls' wrestling team ended up third in the Lady Lions Invitational Friday at Searcy. The Lady Bombers finished behind Searcy Black and Sylvan Hills Blue. Amelia Frounfelter led Mountain Home by winning the 155-pound division. Her three victories improves her record on the season...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena

Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys' side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls' bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
ALPENA, AR
KTLO

MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home's offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Karla Louise O'Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)

Karla Louise (Huddleston) O'Neil nswered God's call on the early evening of January 1, 2023. Mrs. Huddleston O'Neil had family by her side when she left this world to be with the Lord. Karla, was the first of nine children born to Marvin Grundy Huddleston and Ola Suvenna (Flippin) Huddleston both of Flippin, Ar, on November 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the mother of two, the grandmother of three, and the family of a troop!
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday

While Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
KHBS

Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
ROGERS, AR

