ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Matters: WGPR-TV & Michigan Chamber's Mission

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIqUG_0kDu9MGi00

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS Detroit) - It's a focus on mentoring and guiding the next generation as leaders past and present appear on a special repeat episode of "Michigan Matters" airing 8 am Sunday on CBS Detroit to talk about the road to success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcLip_0kDu9MGi00
Joe Spencer, Program Manager of WGPR Historical Society; Amyre Makupson, Former WGPR Anchor; and Greg Kelser, Detroit Pistons Broadcaster; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

The show kicks off with a celebration of WGPR-TV – the first Black-owned and operated television station which was located in downtown Detroit --- as legendary anchor Amyre Makupson, Program Manager Joe Spencer and Detroit Pistons broadcaster Greg Kelser appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to discuss its impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLlzg_0kDu9MGi00
WGPR-TV's Joe Spencer WGPR Historical Society

WGPR became part of CBS Detroit years ago, which Spencer, then WGPR's Program Director, talked about.  He recalled many careers being launched from WGPR including Makupson and also the many unique guests they had on shows taped at the former studio including the 'Godfather of Soul' James Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaH5k_0kDu9MGi00
WGPR-TV Anchor Amyre Makupson WGPR Historical Society

Makupson was an anchor at WGPR, before joining Channel 50 and WWJ-TV. She shares memories of being at WGPR and how it helped her career. She beamed as she talked about her daughter, Amyre Makupson, who recently joined CBS Detroit as Executive Producer Impacting Communities, as the station prepares to launch its new news operation.

Kelser, who played basketball at Michigan State and in the NBA, is now an award-winning broadcaster for the Detroit Pistons. He talks about his broadcasting career and how NBA Legend Dave Bing helped him early on in his broadcasting career.

Raising the Bar on Talent Needs/ Mentorship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgktb_0kDu9MGi00
James Holcomb, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Comm Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

Then, Jim Holcomb, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, appears with Cain to talk his organization and its focus in helping companies deal with workforce challenges and talent needs which remains an issue.

Holcomb, who has worked for the Lansing-based business organization for 15 years, assumed the top post a year ago. He talked about his efforts to reach out to others across the state, including unions, to work together to help prospects for the region.

He also discussed the importance of mentorship in helping the region and state.

Watch Michigan Matters , Sunday at 8 a.m. on CBS Detroit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police, firefighters sue WWE and Vince McMahon

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's police and fire pension system accuses WWE CEO Vince McMahon of violating company and state laws.The Police and Fire Retirement System (PFRS) has a $2.8 billion fund and has invested $100,000 in the wrestling giant. Officials are now trying to stop McMahon from retaking control of the company's board of directors after he was removed in July 2022 for paying out hush money to four women to cover up alleged sexual misconduct. The lawsuit seeks class-action status and argues that McMahon breached his fiduciary duties as the controlling stockholder in order to get himself back on the board, which could speed up a sale.In a statement, the PFRS wrote in part it "believes that there is an important public policy issue at stake given the allegations leveled against McMahon and his efforts to undermine the orderly conduct in running the enterprise for the benefit of its shareholders and employees."The legal battle could possibly slow down the process of any sale.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan ranks 9th in worst state to drive in, study says

(CBS DETROIT) - A study from WalletHub shows that Michigan is ranked the ninth worst state to drive in.According to the report, which was released this week the state sits above New Hampshire, Nevada, Missouri, Maryland, Rhode Island, Delaware, Washington and Hawaii.Iowa, Georgia and Ohio sit in the top three spots respectively."Road conditions naturally aren't consistent across the entire country. To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute," read the report. When it comes to Michigan, the state ranks in the following:20th – share of rush-hour traffic congestion22nd – traffic fatality rate19th – car theft rate28th – Avg. Gas Prices37th – Auto-Maintenance Costs28th – Road QualityExperts say drivers in the U.S. spent an average of 51 hours in traffic congestion in 2022, costing $869 in wasted time."Congestion isn't the only concern on the road, though. People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out. The U.S. has a fairly good track record in these regards, but certainly doesn't top the list," read the report. https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012Click here to read the full report.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with items such as meat, eggs and cakes -- all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.The store at times during the day will be transformed into a stage for a series of short films in which puppetry and handmade sets...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit teen wins $600K from lottery ticket gifted by friend

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old was surprised to learn she won $613,848 from a lottery ticket given to her by a friend for Christmas.The Detroit teen, who chose to remain anonymous, said her friend purchased the Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket to "give me something as an early Christmas gift." The ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station on Van Dyke in Detroit."We looked the ticket over together and when we saw I'd won the jackpot, we started screaming and jumping up and down," she said. "We looked the ticket over several times because we couldn't believe it was real. I called my family right away to tell them the good news."The teen recently went to the Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and plans to save her winnings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Science Center named No. 2 best science museum in US

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Science Center was named the second-best science center in the United States, according to USA Today readers. USA Today says a panel of experts collaborated with 10Best editors to pick nominees, and then the rankings were compiled based on popular vote. The Michigan Science Center, located in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood, ranked No. 2 on the list.Here's the list of the top ten best science centers, according to USA Today:Center of Science and Industry (COSI) - Columbus, OH Michigan Science Center - Detroit, MI Great Lakes Science Center - Cleveland, OH Tellus Science Museum - Cartersville, GA Saint...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century.Finally, he spoke."This is something else," McGruder said. "This is incredible."Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip.The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — across six time zones for the Pistons, seven for the Bulls — is about much more than basketball. It's...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Riverwalk listed among the best in US -- where to vote

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Riverwalk is in the running once again to be named one of the best in the United States.The riverfront in downtown Detroit has been nominated as part of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice. Voting is open through noon on Feb. 6, and the top 10 riverwalks will be announced on Feb. 17.The riverwalk sits at No. 5 on the list as of Monday morning."The riverfront development in Detroit, a city with 14 miles of shoreline along the Detroit River, is one of the city's most exciting initiatives," read a description on the contest's website. The riverwalk was previously named the best in the country in 2021 and 2022. According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, 3.5 million people visit the riverfront every year."The entire Detroit Riverfront Conservancy team is proud to be recognized again on this national level," conservancy president and CEO Mark Wallace said last year. "This honor is also very exciting because we are being recognized as the Best Riverwalk based on the votes submitted by people throughout our community who voted for us.  Detroiters love their riverfront." Click here for more information and to vote.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit artist hoping to make big moves in Motown

(CBS DETROIT) - The artist known as Brayden is a really talented musician, singer and songwriter. The 21-year-old is following a new trend of artist - one that can do it all themselves. Artists like Jon Batiste, Tash Sultana, Masego and now Brayden - all have something in common. They can play every instrument needed to compose an entire song. They can sing and play several instruments. "I can play piano the best, but I like playing guitar the most because I can take it with me anywhere, I can play about 7 instruments right now," Brayden said. These one-man-band, or one-woman-band style...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

1-800-Hansons donates roof, gutters to Detroit homeless shelter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit homeless shelter is finding refuge with a local business.Diane Pears says it's been a long time coming. "Oh, it feels so good; I'm so excited," Pears said.The founder of Home of Serenity says after two years, her shelter is finally getting the fix it needs."I see a beautiful team, beautiful staff that's willing to help prevent maternal and infant deaths and also give security to the mothers in need in our community," Pears said.Pears dialed up 1-800-Hansons and that phone call turned out to be a helping hand."I really didn't have the resources for the budget for the roof,  so I was reaching out to different agencies and also corporations to see if they were interested in helping," Pears said.A new roof and gutters valued at $40,000 will help house women and children in dire need of a place to stay.It's an act crews are calling an honor. "It's just a great feeling to be able to give back to the community in this type of way and any way we can," said 1-800-Hansons Regional Manager Gary Sherman. For more information on how to become a community partner, visit here.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Hudson's Downtown Detroit store closes in 1983

(CBS DETROIT) - Forty years ago today, Hudson's Department Store in Downtown Detroit closed. The store was located at Gratiot, and Woodward Avenue was 2,124,316 square feet, which makes it second in size to Macy's in New York, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Hudson's was also the tallest department store in the world at 410 feet. Joseph Lowthian Hudson and his father ran a men's clothing store in Ionia until the economic depression struck in 1873. His father died, and three years after that, he went bankrupt. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hudson decided to start over in Detroit.He opened a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Amber Alert marks 20 years since first use in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT)- It's a notification nobody ever wants to receive. That said, when it comes, it's an important one. Jan. 13 marked the 27th annual Amber Alert Awareness Day.The system was created in 1996 and came to Michigan in 2001. The first instance of its use was in 2003, marking 20 years since its first use in the state."Nobody pays attention to car alarms because they're always going off. We don't want that with an Amber Alert," says Jolene Hardesty, Missing Persons Coordinator for the Michigan State Police, when discussing the vetting process and decisions made when it comes to sending out an Amber Alert.Hardesty says when these alerts go out, people should know that it's serious. She mentioned the "car alarm theory," meaning that when these alerts go out, it could be a matter of life or death for the victim."If we send out an Amber Alert. We want everybody to pay attention because it's critical," says Hardesty.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Anonymous supporter donates $500K to Metro Detroit canine rescue

(CBS DETROIT) - An anonymous supporter donated $500,000 to help Make a Difference Rescue secure a safe shelter for its dogs, but they need to match the donation to make the new shelter happen. Make a Difference Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill canine rescue. In a post on its Facebook page, officials at the rescue said the donation was offered strictly to purchase a new building (or property) for the rescue, and the donor is holding the funds until enough money is raised to make the purchase.Here is the letter the rescue received from the donor: "We wish to remain anonymous, but given...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

60th anniversary of Detroit Freedom March celebrated

(CBS DETROIT) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Freedom March is celebrated. "What we want to teach our kids and what I want to demonstrate in my life, justice and fairness and that there's some positive activity," says Elliot Hall, a driver for Martin Luther King Jr. in the 60s, and guest speaker at today's anniversary celebration.The anniversary is celebrated at the Detroit Historical Museum with a day of tribute meant to memorialize the 125,000 people Dr. King led down Woodward Avenue in 1963. The day was filled with tours and videos and stories told by hall to many families and their children who came out to attend.He spoke to the crowd on Dr. King's legacy not only on a nationwide level, but in the city of Detroit, in hopes of motivating others to live in a way king did. "I want to inspire these youngsters to contribute to society when they grow up and make sure that they make America a real positive force in the world," said Hall.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

National Day of Healing from Racism returns to Wayne State

(CBS DETROIT) - "We did not miss a beat," says Asandi Conner during the first National Day of Healing from Racism on Wayne State University's campus since 2020.Conner, the director of the Detroit Equity Action Lab says she's fortunate to capture the energy of the in-person event and truly have a space for those looking to tell their stories. "Having conversations about racism on campus and what we can do as a campus community to address it," Conner says about the workshops included in the seventh annual event. They included art therapy sessions, community dialogue, discussions and more. "For me its a big responsibility," says Amanda Hill, co-director of Healing By Choice! who kicked off this years National Day of Healing from Racism with a guided meditation. She says the responsibility of kicking off a day like this isn't taken lightly and she's grateful to be a part of the event."It is crucial to make space to be in deep conversation with each other, to make space for our healing and wholeness," Hill says."Racism impacts everybody. We have a responsibility to take care of one another and to facilitate our individual, but also our collective communal healing," says Conner.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Madonna announces stop in Detroit for 40th anniversary celebration tour

(CBS DETROIT) - For the last four decades, music icon Madonna has released hit songs and performed in many places. To celebrate her years in the music industry, the Queen of Pop announced "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," on Tuesday with a stop in Detroit.The concert will be at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Little Caesars Arena. The tour will feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue).Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.Madonna released a video on Tuesday announcing her tour, featuring several notable celebs Amy Schumer, Lil' Wayne, Jack Black, Jude Apatow, Eric André, Diplo Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owns and Meg Stalter. The video, which nods to her film "Truth or Dare," ends with Schumer daring the singer to go on tour and perform 40 years of her greatest hits.The global tour kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15, ending on Dec. 1 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNR: Wolf population remains stable in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) - A survey from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows that the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable.DNR officials say the 2022 survey estimates a minimum population of 631 wolves, with a total of 136 packs. The average number of wolves per pack is about 4.5."These results show a continued trend of statistical stability, indicating that gray wolves may have reached their biological carrying capacity within the Upper Peninsula," DNR wolf specialist Cody Norton says in a press release. "Wolf presence has only been confirmed twice genetically in the Lower Peninsula in recent times; in...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster released from prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who was sentenced for lying to police in the missing person case of 17-year-old Zion Foster has been released from prison after nearly 10 months.Officials say Jaylin Brazier, 24, who is Zion's cousin, lied to officers during the investigation, but later admitted to dumping her body when the teen allegedly became unresponsive while they were hanging out and smoking marijuana.He was convicted in February 2022 and sentenced the following month to up to four years after pleading no contest. State officials say Brazier is now on parole following his release.Zion was last seen on Jan. 4, 2022. On May 31, Detroit police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, five months after Brazier's confession.In October, the Detroit Police Department suspended the search for Zion, with no success in finding her. "Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said back in October. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Rise in car thefts at Detroit Metro Airport raises security concerns

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - When Joe Hebeka returned from a vacation in December, he found the tires on his car, a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, were stolen.Hebeka left the jeep at a parking garage at the Detroit Metro Airport. It was sitting on cinderblocks and bricks with damage that would cost him around $8,000.  "It took a few seconds just for us to comprehend this was really our car," said Hebeka. "I thought maybe this was a mistake. This can't be."  "I thought it was a safe place to park. It's only 100 yards away from an international airport....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy