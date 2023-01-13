Michigan Matters: WGPR-TV & Michigan Chamber's Mission

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS Detroit) - It's a focus on mentoring and guiding the next generation as leaders past and present appear on a special repeat episode of "Michigan Matters" airing 8 am Sunday on CBS Detroit to talk about the road to success.

Joe Spencer, Program Manager of WGPR Historical Society; Amyre Makupson, Former WGPR Anchor; and Greg Kelser, Detroit Pistons Broadcaster; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

The show kicks off with a celebration of WGPR-TV – the first Black-owned and operated television station which was located in downtown Detroit --- as legendary anchor Amyre Makupson, Program Manager Joe Spencer and Detroit Pistons broadcaster Greg Kelser appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to discuss its impact.

WGPR-TV's Joe Spencer WGPR Historical Society

WGPR became part of CBS Detroit years ago, which Spencer, then WGPR's Program Director, talked about. He recalled many careers being launched from WGPR including Makupson and also the many unique guests they had on shows taped at the former studio including the 'Godfather of Soul' James Brown.

WGPR-TV Anchor Amyre Makupson WGPR Historical Society

Makupson was an anchor at WGPR, before joining Channel 50 and WWJ-TV. She shares memories of being at WGPR and how it helped her career. She beamed as she talked about her daughter, Amyre Makupson, who recently joined CBS Detroit as Executive Producer Impacting Communities, as the station prepares to launch its new news operation.

Kelser, who played basketball at Michigan State and in the NBA, is now an award-winning broadcaster for the Detroit Pistons. He talks about his broadcasting career and how NBA Legend Dave Bing helped him early on in his broadcasting career.

Raising the Bar on Talent Needs/ Mentorship

James Holcomb, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Comm Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

Then, Jim Holcomb, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, appears with Cain to talk his organization and its focus in helping companies deal with workforce challenges and talent needs which remains an issue.

Holcomb, who has worked for the Lansing-based business organization for 15 years, assumed the top post a year ago. He talked about his efforts to reach out to others across the state, including unions, to work together to help prospects for the region.

He also discussed the importance of mentorship in helping the region and state.

Watch Michigan Matters , Sunday at 8 a.m. on CBS Detroit