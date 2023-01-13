Read full article on original website
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
Hunter Biden asks court to block ‘estranged’ daughter from taking his surname
Hunter Biden has asked a judge to prevent his four-year-old daughter from using his surname.President Joe Biden’s son is in the midst of a court case to lower child support payments to ex Lunden Roberts, with whom he had a child, Navy Joan Roberts, in 2018.Mr Biden’s paternity was established by DNA test after he initially denied having a sexual relationship with Ms Roberts, a former stripper whom he met in Washington DC.In late December, Ms Roberts asked Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer to allow their daughter to use the Biden name, claiming it would be beneficial to the...
