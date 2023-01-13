ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

bentonpolice.org

BNPD INVESTIGATING FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department responded to the area of the 19000 block of the South Service Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday for reports of an unresponsive juvenile male. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 13-year-old black male, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run occurring in the early morning hours. Evidence on scene suggests a black Nissan Pathfinder with damage to the passenger side as the vehicle involved.
KATV

Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder

Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Police investigating apparent hit-and-run death of boy in Benton

A 13-year-old boy is dead from an apparent hit-and-run incident in Benton. The Benton Police Department responded to the area of the 19000 block of the eastbound Frontage Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, January 15th. There had been reports of an unresponsive juvenile male. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Police: 13-year-old killed in alleged hit-and-run in Benton

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are now investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday. According to police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. as authorities were sent to South Service Road. Upon arrival, police located 13-year-old male that they believe was the victim of the alleged hit-and-run. Police...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
mysaline.com

Identity Theft, Drugs, and Alcohol in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01132023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.

