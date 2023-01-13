Read full article on original website
bentonpolice.org
BNPD INVESTIGATING FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department responded to the area of the 19000 block of the South Service Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday for reports of an unresponsive juvenile male. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 13-year-old black male, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run occurring in the early morning hours. Evidence on scene suggests a black Nissan Pathfinder with damage to the passenger side as the vehicle involved.
Benton police investigating early morning hit-and-run fatality involving a teenager
Officers with the Benton Police Department are investigating after a teenager was found dead Sunday morning on the 19000 block of the South Service Road just before 7 a.m.
KATV
Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder
Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
mysaline.com
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run death of boy in Benton
A 13-year-old boy is dead from an apparent hit-and-run incident in Benton. The Benton Police Department responded to the area of the 19000 block of the eastbound Frontage Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, January 15th. There had been reports of an unresponsive juvenile male. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
Police: 13-year-old killed in alleged hit-and-run in Benton
BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are now investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday. According to police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. as authorities were sent to South Service Road. Upon arrival, police located 13-year-old male that they believe was the victim of the alleged hit-and-run. Police...
Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket
Police have arrested a Monroe woman of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument.
KATV
Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
Suspect dead in crash after fleeing from North Little Rock police
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the car crash of a suspect who fled from State Troopers and North Little Rock police on Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen silver Kia Sportage in the 2700...
KATV
Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Faulkner County man has been inactivated
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Monday morning that Berry Lee Wilson from Conway is missing. Police said the last known place Wilson was at was 811 German Lane near the Bear's Den gas station. He has been missing since 11 p.m. on Jan. 15. Wilson...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drinking, and Domestic Battery in the Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 01162023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
LRPD: Woman facing murder charges in connection to killing on Breckenridge Drive
Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city.
Saline County authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting of roofer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: William Bettis posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Wednesday. The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested a 52-year-old man on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Franklin Ramirez, who was working on the job as a roofer when the shooting occurred.
KATV
Police search for Sherwood men after they left Walmart without paying, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police need your help identifying two men involved in a Sherwood Walmart theft. Officials said on Jan. 1, the two men exited the Walmart Neighborhood Market with approximately $200 worth of unpaid merchandise. If you are able to identify these men and know where they...
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
mysaline.com
Identity Theft, Drugs, and Alcohol in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01132023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
