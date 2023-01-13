Read full article on original website
Daytona Beach couple kidnapped man at gunpoint with toddler in the car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach couple was arrested after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday, police said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of an armed woman inside a vehicle near the Sunset Inn on 544 S. Ridgewood Ave., around 10:42 a.m., and found Derek Pearson, 38, and Shannon Kay, 42, in a silver Subaru Outback with a toddler and an adult man in the car.
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
Seminole County sheriff: 1 dead, multiple others hurt in shooting; suspect at large
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead and multiple others are hurt after an overnight shooting in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles. Officials...
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to investigators, when deputies...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
‘We heard screaming:’ Witnesses, neighbors look for answers after woman dies in domestic altercation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two witnesses are sharing the terrifying moments of a domestic altercation between their neighbors after one woman was found unresponsive and later died. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one man has been “apprehended” after fleeing the area where a woman in her 40′s was...
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
FHP investigates deadly Lake County single-car crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in Lake County. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 453. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford...
Woman dies after altercation in Orange County, advocates see spike in domestic violence deaths
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff deputies are investigating how a woman died after she was found unconscious after an incident of domestic violence Saturday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Royal Street and Queen Mary Rd. Officials say the suspect left the scene at first,...
'He shouldn't have lost his life:' Family of Kissimmee crash victim speaks out
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Roney Montero was three minutes away from his house when a driver in a stolen SUV hit his car so hard that it went flying into a ditch, killing him. His husband is still in shock and disbelief that the love of his life who was full of life, who was always singing and smiling — is gone.
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men arrested by Orange County deputies in the days leading up to the weekend are accused of first-degree murder in a shooting death earlier this month at an apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office statement Saturday. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien...
Orange County deputies investigate domestic disturbance after woman found unresponsive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after deputies respond to a domestic disturbance in Orange County. Deputies responded to a call on the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found...
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
23-year-old dies after crashing truck into bridge support in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top stories. A young man is dead after a crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old was driving his pickup truck in the area of State Road 46 and State Road 453 on Sunday. Officials say...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
$5,000 reward offered for details on woman found shot to death in Orange County car crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman died after she was found shot inside a crashed car Thursday night in an Orange County neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive at 7:17 p.m. after receiving reports of...
OPD Takes More Crime Guns Off Downtown Orlando Streets
The Orlando Police Department is staying very active throughout the community, but especially in downtown where they continue taking guns off the streets. OPD recently said the Downtown Delta Bravo Mids Bike Squad recovered these crime guns from two individuals:. The Orlando Police Department said this bike squad “continues to...
Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision on SR-429 kills driver and seriously injures passenger
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 10:19 am, a 2022 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 77-year-old Leesburg man, was traveling southbound on State Road 429 near the Ocoee Apopka Road in the inside lane. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. As a result, the front of the vehicle collided with the guardrail and overturned.
