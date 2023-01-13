ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daytona Beach couple kidnapped man at gunpoint with toddler in the car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach couple was arrested after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday, police said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of an armed woman inside a vehicle near the Sunset Inn on 544 S. Ridgewood Ave., around 10:42 a.m., and found Derek Pearson, 38, and Shannon Kay, 42, in a silver Subaru Outback with a toddler and an adult man in the car.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
DELAND, FL
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
OPD Takes More Crime Guns Off Downtown Orlando Streets

The Orlando Police Department is staying very active throughout the community, but especially in downtown where they continue taking guns off the streets. OPD recently said the Downtown Delta Bravo Mids Bike Squad recovered these crime guns from two individuals:. The Orlando Police Department said this bike squad “continues to...
ORLANDO, FL
Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision on SR-429 kills driver and seriously injures passenger

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 10:19 am, a 2022 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 77-year-old Leesburg man, was traveling southbound on State Road 429 near the Ocoee Apopka Road in the inside lane. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. As a result, the front of the vehicle collided with the guardrail and overturned.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

