The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
WIVB
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
WIVB
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian emergency crews on Monday sifted through what was left of a Dnipro apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile, placing bodies from one of the war’s deadliest single attacks in months in black bags and gingerly carrying them across steep piles of rubble.
