ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
WIVB

Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
WIVB

Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian emergency crews on Monday sifted through what was left of a Dnipro apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile, placing bodies from one of the war’s deadliest single attacks in months in black bags and gingerly carrying them across steep piles of rubble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy