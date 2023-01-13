Read full article on original website
Sonoma County Library Commission may consider removing Black Lives Matters, Pride flags from branches
In response to concerns the community “could get upset,” the Sonoma County Library Commission will discuss establishing a policy on what regional library branches are allowed to post and display in individual locations. The policy could dictate the types of banners and flags library branches are able to hang, including Black Lives Matters and Pride flags.
Need help recovering from winter storms? Here’s one option
Sonoma County has embarked on an innovative new initiative to aid those affected by winter storms. The Recovery Support Centers, a joint effort between the county and local grassroots group Sonoma County COAD, will grant financial respite and provide social services often unavailable through traditional government channels. This is one way for communities hard-hit by disaster to get back on their feet again.
