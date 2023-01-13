ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians. Local families...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Meth, stolen IDs found inside wrecked vehicle that fled from a traffic stop for expired temporary tags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawson, Missouri, man has been charged with several offenses, including child endangerment, after leading authorities on a chase Thursday night. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies near Northeast 48th Street and North Bennington Avenue in Kansas City tried to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Overturned dump truck leads to closed ramp at Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound ramp connecting I-470 to 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri was closed after a truck that appeared to be carrying gravel overturned on the highway. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the ramp was closed until approximately 2 p.m. Traffic was able...
KANSAS CITY, MO

