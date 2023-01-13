Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Overland Park police vehicle struck by fleeing suspect in reportedly stolen car
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A call to assist an officer went out to police in Overland Park, Kansas on Monday afternoon. Authorities say a police vehicle was struck, with an officer inside, by a reportedly stolen Jeep on the west side of Metcalf Ave at 140th street. The officer...
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate 50-year-old woman who was missing for nearly a week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Deshauna Roberts has been located and is safe according to police. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing woman that hasn't been seen in nearly a week. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving University Health Truman Medical Center on...
Suspected road rage led to deadly shooting on I-435 in Lenexa
Lenexa police are investigating a suspected case of road rage that turned deadly. Investigators say someone shot and killed a 59-year-old.
Leavenworth police need help identifying suspect in recent shooting
Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
Suspect charged in deadly crash following KCK police chase
A 30-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed in a crash following a KCK police chase.
One man dead in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, killing one man. The blaze took place at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.
KCTV 5
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
Lenexa police say man shot to death on I-435 was likely victim of road rage
Police in Lenexa say a homicide investigation on Interstate 435 on Thursday started as a normal crash investigation into a car veering off the highway.
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
KMBC.com
Grandview family still searching for justice three years after mother was killed in her driveway
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Nearly three years after a local mother was murdered, her family is still searching for justice. Family and friends of Alexuas Acord spent hours in the cold passing out more than 250 fliers, hoping to find the person who killed her. For each car that stopped...
Friends remember victims killed in crash after KCK police chase
Friends of Gabriela Trejo-Garcia who was killed after a crash during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase say they want justice.
WIBW
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians. Local families...
KMBC.com
Meth, stolen IDs found inside wrecked vehicle that fled from a traffic stop for expired temporary tags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawson, Missouri, man has been charged with several offenses, including child endangerment, after leading authorities on a chase Thursday night. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies near Northeast 48th Street and North Bennington Avenue in Kansas City tried to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
KMBC.com
KCKPD and Churches United for Justice team up violence prevention initiative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faith-based group announced plans to prevent violent crime in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. Churches United for Justice is teaming with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department on an initiative called Group Violence Intervention or GVI. The announcement was made during a Martin Luther...
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
KMBC.com
Overturned dump truck leads to closed ramp at Grandview Triangle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound ramp connecting I-470 to 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri was closed after a truck that appeared to be carrying gravel overturned on the highway. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the ramp was closed until approximately 2 p.m. Traffic was able...
