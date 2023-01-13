ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress U.S. will hit debt limit Thursday

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leadership Friday that the national debt limit will be reached Thursday. She said "extraordinary measures" will be used to prevent default if the limit isn't raised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2uMD_0kDu8nwQ00
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Friday warned congressional leaders that the United States will hit the national debt limit Thursday. Yellen said extraordinary measures to prevent economically catastrophic default will be taken to prevent as she urged Congress to lift or suspend the limit to avoid "irreparable harm to the U.S. economy. Photo by Al Drago/UPI

In a letter to congressional leaders Yellen wrote, "Failure to meet the government's obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability. Indeed, in the past, even threats that the U.S. government might fail to meet its obligations have caused real harms, including the only credit rating downgrade in the history of our nation in 2011."

The debt limit is the total amount of money the U.S. government is authorized by Congress to borrow to meet existing obligations.

Those obligations include Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, tax refunds, interest on the national debt and other payments.

In her letter , Yellen said, "I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

Yellen said in the letter if the debt limit isn't increased by Thursday, Treasury will implement two "extraordinary measures."

Existing investments of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund will be redeemed and new investments suspended. And reinvestment in the Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund) of the Federal Employees Retirement System Thrift Savings Plan will be suspended.

Yellen said after the debt limit impasse has ended, those funds will be made whole.

She said Treasury could not provide an estimate of how long cash and extraordinary measures will last to meet U.S. government financial obligations, but "it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to seek large federal budget cuts before approving action to increase the debt ceiling.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 39

FnnwthU
11h ago

don't raise the debt ceiling, make the democrat/liberals provide a balanced budget, or start defunding their projects, starting with sanctuary cities/states and ukraine

Reply(5)
14
Please go away
13h ago

Keep sending money overseas. Protect THEIR borders, but not ours. Flood the country with people who don't have the skills needed to do the work that's needed. And to think, our own government did this.......

Reply(3)
12
tbrown17
12h ago

No worries. As usual after much political posturing and self- flagellation the congress will up the debt limit without doing anything to fix the country’s debt problem.

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Hill

McCarthy has put Social Security and Medicare at risk to become Speaker

Of all the things that Americans voted for in the midterm elections, cutting seniors’ hard-earned benefits wasn’t one of them. In fact, by denying Republicans an anticipated Red Wave, voters largely rejected MAGA-nomics — including more tax cuts for the wealthy and spending cuts for everyone else. Nonetheless, by making concessions to a small faction of…
FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Biden’s next big headache

OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
OKLAHOMA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
521K+
Followers
71K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy