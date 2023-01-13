Injuries have kept Lamar Jackson from helping the Ravens in the playoffs the last two seasons, but Baltimore still wants him as its long-term quarterback. Jackson is dealing with a Grade 2 PCL sprain that will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The signal-caller tweeted he suffered the ailment in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos and “can’t give 100% of myself to my guys and fans.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO