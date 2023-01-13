Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury
Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
Yardbarker
Sixers travel to Utah to take on the Jazz
The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Utah to face the Jazz in the first game of a five-game road trip. After dropping their last game against the Thunder on Thursday, the Sixers are looking to get back in the win column. Game Details. Who: Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) at Utah Jazz (22-23)
Denver Nuggets win fifth straight despite Nikola Jokic not playing
NUGGETS 115, CLIPPERS 103 What happened: No Nikola Jokic, no problem for the Nuggets on Friday in Los Angeles. Michael Malone’s squad won its fifth straight despite playing without the back-to-back Most Valuable Player against the Clippers. The Clippers, playing without Paul George, led by two after the first quarter. Michael Porter Jr. capped a...
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
NBC Sports
Nikola Jokic drains step-back 3 game-winner, Nuggets top Magic
It’s what Nikola Jokic does. On a night the Nuggets were sloppy in the second half and almost gave a game away a 15-point halftime lead, Nikola Jokic bailed them out with a step-back 3 game-winner on a busted play. It’s good to have Jokic on your team.
Yardbarker
"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Rockets' Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate Suspended One Game
The Houston Rockets will be dealing with a few key absences when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The NBA announced Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate were each suspended a game following their involvement in an on-court altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Additionally, the...
FOX Sports
Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key,...
NBA Odds: Magic vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023
The Orlando Magic take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic Nuggets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Magic Nuggets. The Orlando Magic are ending a five-game Western road trip in Denver. They are 2-2 on that trip, having beaten the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers while losing to the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz. The Magic are learning how to play this season. They are building a foundation for the future with luminous young talents who will be expected to make a serious run at the playoffs and more in future seasons. This season, the Magic aren’t completely out of the playoffs — they are three games out of the play-in round entering Sunday — but there is an awareness that this is a young team which is trying to cultivate the right habits and responses. In the first month and a half of the season, there wasn’t a whole lot of progress, but in the past month and a half, the Magic have definitely grown up. They went on a long winning streak. They won consecutive games against the Celtics in Boston. They are getting better at finishing games. They are realizing what it takes to play 48-minute games instead of caving in midway through the fourth quarter, as so many young (and bad) teams do. This is yet another step on their journey toward NBA relevance.
Luke Kornets Applaud’s Celtics’ ‘Step Up’ Ability, Role Sacrifices
The Boston Celtics haven’t been fazed one bit and veteran Luke Kornet highlighted a few key reasons why that’s been the case this season. With the Celtics positioned on several occasions to overcome and adjust, whether that’d be through injury or role, Boston has succeeded each time. Not to mention it’s paid dividends with the Celtics entering Saturday night’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets atop the NBA standings (31-12) — a position Boston has sat comfortably for the better part of the campaign.
David Krejci Reflects On 1,000 Games With Bruins; ‘It’s Been My Home’
BOSTON — David Krejci hit a milestone with the Bruins on Monday that only six other Boston players reached before him. When Krejci started the B’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, he officially played in 1,000 NHL games. He joins Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Johnny Bucyk, Wayne Cashman, Ray Bourque and Don Sweeney.
Luka Doncic Questionable as Mavs Take on Trail Blazers
Coming off his worst offensive performance of the season, Luka Doncic could use a little rest. The Dallas Mavericks point guard has been fighting through a lingering ankle ailment, and sitting him on the second night of a back-to-back could facilitate his recovery. For now, the MVP frontrunner remains questionable...
Bruins Wrap: Czech Line Dominates In Win Over Flyers
BOSTON — The Bruins made easy work of the Flyers on Monday afternoon with a 6-0 win at TD Garden in David Krejci’s 1,000th game with the B’s. Boston improved to 34-5-4, while Philadelphia fell to 18-19-7. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Czech line...
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Predators Game Picks
Two Western Conference clubs with playoff aspirations will face off when the Nashville Predators host the Calgary Flames. Calgary Flames (-146) vs. Nashville Predators (+122) Total: 6 (O -118, U -106) The Calgary Flames have posted a 6-2-2 record over their last ten games after two straight victories, while the...
Shaquille O’Neal Rips Ben Simmons After Scoreless Game Vs. Celtics
Ben Simmons came up empty in the scoring column for the second time in his five-year NBA career against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. This underwhelming offensive display prompted some much-deserved criticism from two Hall of Famers afterward. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, both former NBA stars who now serve as commentators on TNT, are known for telling it how they see it. And that’s exactly what they did.
Why Jim Montgomery Views Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs As ‘Bigger’ Game
Most coaches don’t like to build up one game as bigger than the next. It’s just one in a stack of 82. But Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery did the exact opposite Friday, elevating Boston’s matchup with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in second place behind the B’s in the Atlantic Division, on Saturday at TD Garden.
Celtics’ Derrick White Makes Early Exit With Injury Vs. Hornets
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White lasted just four minutes on the floor before he made an early departure against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. In the game’s opening quarter, White reached for a loose ball while teammate Marcus Smart ran in his direction, which caused an inadvertent collision between the two. White instantly went down to the floor and grabbed for his neck before being walked off the floor toward the locker room.
Flyers Gain Momentum Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins
Both the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers have won seven out of their previous 10 games as they face each other for Monday’s matinee game. The Black and Gold welcome the Flyers to Boston to continue their homestand following a huge victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Malcolm Brogdon Displayed ‘Next-Man-Up Mentality’ In Celtics Win
With the Boston Celtics undermanned against a subpar Charlotte Hornets (11-33) team, Malcolm Brogdon stepped up to the challenge. The Celtics were in dire need of a momentum boost early on. After Derrick White, who made the start, departed after four minutes with a neck strain, Boston appeared on track for the loss column. That’s when Brogdon came through in a major way in Boston’s 122-106 win at Spectrum Center.
