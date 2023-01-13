Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: State laws hamper flood flow storage but one San Joaquin Valley water district cut through the red tape. Can others follow?
It seems like such a no brainer: Grab the floodwater inundating California right now and shove it into our dried up aquifers for later use. But water plus California never equals simple.
Bakersfield Californian
California Supreme Court denies review of Sabrina Limon's murder conviction
The California Supreme Court denied a review of the murder conviction of Sabrina Limon, whose 2017 trial included sordid details of a swinging lifestyle, arsenic-laced pudding and biblical passages to justify the murder of her husband. Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith confirmed in an email Friday the Supreme Court denied...
