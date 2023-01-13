ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Richneck mother calls for change amid shooting investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Richneck Elementary School mother and alumna is calling for change in the division beyond the security measures outlined by the superintendent this week. Last Friday, a 6-year-old first grader brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner. Last night during...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTOP

School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary following shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary School after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher last Friday. Karen Lynch, who currently serves as extended learning supervisor, is now leading the Richneck Elementary team, a school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. The spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
