Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Related
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police say three women were injured, two of which are now in critical condition, following an altercation that lead to a shooting overnight near a Suffolk bar.
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Heavily armed induvial in custody: Police
Virginia Beach Police took a heavily armed individual into custody after he was illegally parked, a city police official says
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
WAVY News 10
Richneck mother calls for change amid shooting investigation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Richneck Elementary School mother and alumna is calling for change in the division beyond the security measures outlined by the superintendent this week. Last Friday, a 6-year-old first grader brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner. Last night during...
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
School employees were aware 6-year-old may have had gun prior to shooting of Virginia teacher, superintendent says
During a virtual Town Hall with Richneck parents on Thursday, officials say that at least one administrator knew that the six-year-old student may have had a weapon on him hours before the shooting happened.
WTOP
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police
A shooting happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.
Death of 18-year-old found in Windsor ruled homicide: Sheriff's Office
The ruling comes after the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk completed an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office also shared that Selby died from a single gunshot wound.
Shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary following shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary School after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher last Friday. Karen Lynch, who currently serves as extended learning supervisor, is now leading the Richneck Elementary team, a school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. The spokesperson said...
Family of man killed in VB crash says he was a loving father
The family of a man who died when he crashed into a Virginia Beach apartment Wednesday said he was a loving father who owned a clothing line.
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
Airsoft, pellet guns brought to Virginia Beach schools; Officials issue warning
Virginia Beach City Public Schools is issuing a warning after officials said they've seen, "multiple airsoft and pellet guns being brought onto school buses and grounds by students."
Administrators notified of weapon on student before NN shooting: Superintendent
At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon on a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School last Friday before the boy shot his teacher, school officials said.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Fox News
933K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2