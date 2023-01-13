Read full article on original website
don starr72
2d ago
Jim Jordan and the crappy no red wave Republicans will all be indicated on being treasonous soon. Biden aides were responsible for those documents getting back to the archives and that was done.Trump sold his to Saudi Arabia and 🇷🇺
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Texas governor blasts 'clueless' media after ABC reporter suggests GOP to blame for border crisis
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, called out an ABC reporter who appeared to suggest some GOP culpability in the border crisis due to its rhetoric on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
The Hunter Biden, Chinese connection to the classified documents scandal: What you need to know
On Monday it was revealed that highly classified documents had been discovered in an office used by Joe Biden before he became president. This creates a host of problems for him.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Senate fails to confirm Biden nominee who once released man later involved in murder of 10-year-old
President Biden's nominee for D.C. District Court failed to get enough votes to clear the Judiciary Committee, allowing his nomination expire with the end of the 117th Congress.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
George Soros' son becomes kingmaker with top Dems as he makes multiple Biden WH visits, meets with lawmakers
Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, has quietly had a pipeline to President Biden's White House as he openly meets with other Democratic politicians.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Mom of Hunter Biden’s child wants daughter’s last name changed to Biden. Here’s why
Previously, DNA testing proved Hunter Biden is the father of the 4-year-old girl, court records show.
