Washington State

The Independent

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues

While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
New York Post

Devin Nunes warns GOP that special counsel investigating Biden a ‘Russia hoaxer’

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) warned Republicans on Friday that the special counsel appointed to investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified material might not be impartial.  Nunes, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday that special counsel Robert Hur tried to block the release of a GOP memo in 2018 that alleged the FBI abused its authority to investigate former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.  “This special counsel that was appointed to look at Joe Biden is somebody we’re very familiar with,” Nunes said.   “He is a Russia hoaxer himself. And I think the Republicans...
The Independent

New House speaker McCarthy vows to boot Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from committees

Mr McCarthy has vowed to remove Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in one of his first major moves as House speaker. He also said he wanted to kick Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the House Intelligence Committee.“Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance,” Mr McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “Schiff has lied too many times to the American public. He should not be on Intel.” The three House Democrats brushed off the newly installed speaker’s threats...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

