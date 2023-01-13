Read full article on original website
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Collins: Trump was not the reason the votes were changed to McCarthy
CNN's Kaitlan Collins explains why she doesn't think former President Donald Trump's influence was the reason some holdout Republicans changed their votes for GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the race for the next House speaker.
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Former Trump aide suggests McCarthy may have agreed to back Trump 2024 bid in exchange for Speaker support
On CNN's State of the Union, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, Former Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short, CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney and Former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews join Jake Tapper to discuss Rep. Kevin McCarthy's drawn-out speakership fight and President Trump's potential influence on Republican members of the House.
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues
While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won't
Hakeem Jeffries' speech wasn't just remarkable because of his alphabetical recitation of what Democrats will defend and reject, writes Dean Obeidallah. It was striking because it should have been the speech House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave, he says.
Kevin McCarthy Open To Idea Of Expunging Trump's Impeachments
“I understand why individuals want to do it, and we’d look at it," said the House speaker.
Devin Nunes warns GOP that special counsel investigating Biden a ‘Russia hoaxer’
Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) warned Republicans on Friday that the special counsel appointed to investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified material might not be impartial. Nunes, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday that special counsel Robert Hur tried to block the release of a GOP memo in 2018 that alleged the FBI abused its authority to investigate former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. “This special counsel that was appointed to look at Joe Biden is somebody we’re very familiar with,” Nunes said. “He is a Russia hoaxer himself. And I think the Republicans...
Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has embraced embattled New York Republican George Santos as a member of his caucus amid bipartisan calls for his resignation. Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss McCarthy's inaction toward the freshman politician.Jan. 13, 2023.
New House speaker McCarthy vows to boot Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from committees
Mr McCarthy has vowed to remove Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in one of his first major moves as House speaker. He also said he wanted to kick Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the House Intelligence Committee.“Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance,” Mr McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “Schiff has lied too many times to the American public. He should not be on Intel.” The three House Democrats brushed off the newly installed speaker’s threats...
Republicans Deride Trump's Boast He Swayed Speaker Vote For Kevin McCarthy: Report
“President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," said Rep. Bob Good, one of the "Never Kevin" holdouts.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers sermon at Martin Luther King Jr.’s church
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a sermon Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church that aims to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy while reviving the Biden administration’s call for sweeping voting rights legislation.
Opinion: Democratic Senate, Joe Biden will stop GOP House overreach
New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and company passed this bill in the guise of protecting the middle class from a "weaponized" IRS.
