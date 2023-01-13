ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/G. Edward Johnson

A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week.

In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus.

Officials said that members of the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the school to investigate and determine the validity of the claim.

No other details were initially released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

