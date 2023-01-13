ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ costume designer) on avoiding clichés by bringing color to 1920s Ireland [Exclusive Video Interview]

By Rob Licuria
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4Y17_0kDu8LQC00

“It was important to me that I was designing something for Martin, that I was taking his script and really helping to develop and create the characters that were on the page to give a three-dimensional edge to them,” declares costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh about designing the vibrant costumes for “ The Banshees of Inisherin .” For our recent webchat she adds that she valued director Martin McDonagh “trusting me and not trying to second guess what I was doing or why I was doing something. He was always smiling and generous and he just gave me he free rein. I think it’s really important if you employ a creative team to employ them because you want them to be creative and because you want them to bring something to your production.” Watch our exclusive video interview above .

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Kerry Condon (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’)

In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” jaded folk musician Colm ( Brendan Gleeson ) abruptly ends his life-long friendship with his drinking buddy Pádraic ( Colin Farrell ) on the fictional island of Inisherin, a small remote community off the coast of Ireland during the Irish Civil War. Pádraic’s caring and forthright sister Siobhán ( Kerry Condon ) and troubled local simpleton Dominic ( Barry Keoghan ) attempt to repair the damaged relationship by helping to defuse the escalating stand-off between the men, but their collective efforts prove fruitless as Colm’s resolve intensifies, leading to inevitably shocking consequences. The Searchlight Pictures black tragicomedy was written and directed by Oscar winner McDonagh, reuniting Farrell and Gleeson, who previously worked together on McDonagh’s directorial debut “In Bruges” (2008) and Condon after their previous stage collaborations “The Lieutenant of Inishmore” and “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and McDonagh’s last Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh loved working with McDonagh on “Banshees,” who gave her free rein to bring something new the film’s look and feel, upending expectations of what a period film set in 1920s Ireland is supposed to look like. Rather than design and construct clothing that would be predictably drab and utilitarian, Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh steered clear of any clichés, which allowed the costumes’ contrasting colors and textures to pop off the screen against the film’s often austere and desaturated backdrop. “I still can’t believe that Martin and Colin and Brendan gave me free reign to do this,” she smiles. “I’ve always believed in my instincts, but sometimes I’ve been a bit nervous, you know, is this the right thing? And I think it’s really important to believe in your instincts. Also, I just know this period so well. I’ve done it a few times and I just felt I was able to bring a certain maturity to it. I mean that in a very pure sense, having looked at this period from so many different angles,” the designer explains.

“There were no clichés. I didn’t want any clichés in this,” she says, adding that “I always remember when I was starting out a long time ago, a costume designer who said ‘you shouldn’t notice the costumes,’ and I thought, ‘what do you mean?’ Now, of course I understand what she meant. You know, it’s all about the character. I think that it is that balance, it’s that balance of saying we have to create. I always say I serve the script and the characters, but with this, because it was Martin McDonagh, it was a fictitious island, it was these characters who are larger than life, there was room there to bring something else to it.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

2023 Critics Choice Awards winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads the way with 5 wins

The biggest night of the year for critics ended with “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The beloved multiverse movie that almost defies genre classification won five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Original Screenplay for the Daniels, Best Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. That “Everything Everywhere” would dominate the show was far from a surprise: the movie led all features with 14 nominations, including four acting citations for Quan, Michelle Yeoh (who lost Best Actress to Cate Blanchett for “TAR”), and Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis (who both lost in the Best...
GoldDerby

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination

Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
UTAH STATE
ScreenCrush

‘Babylon’: The Real-Life Figures Who Inspired the Movie

None of the key characters in Damien Chazelle’s early Hollywood drama Babylon are historical figures. Jack Conrad, played by Brad Pitt, did not dominate 1920s Los Angeles with his charm and good looks. Nellie LaRoy, played by Margot Robbie, didn’t scandalize the silent film world with her “Wild Child” persona. And neither one interacted with an ambitious young studio executive named Manny Torres (Diego Calva), who overcame enormous obstacles to become one of the most powerful men in the industry.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies

Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
ComicBook

Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody

Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
Looper

Patrick Swayze Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang

Patrick Swayze literally rolled his way onto the Hollywood scene in the much-maligned "Skatetown U.S.A." in 1979. However, the actor's appearance in 1983's "The Outsiders" solidified his membership as the eldest constituent of The Brat Pack, which featured up-and-coming actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. (per IMDb). Swayze and the group's popularity soared in the '80s. In addition to being part of a pack of performers who arguably brought about a cinema renaissance for teenage angst and coming-of-age movies, Swayze soon blazed his own trail thanks to the role of Johnny in "Dirty Dancing."
Looper

Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In

Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Page Six

Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83

Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice 2023: Clayton Davis (Variety) tops all Experts predicting movie winners

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a great score of 66.67% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie winners on Sunday night. He is best among 16 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 21 categories correct. That included tough ones like Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett) and Best Picture (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles. SEE 2023 Critics Choice Award winners complete list You can see how your...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy