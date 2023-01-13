ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans

By Alex Zephyr
 3 days ago

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

A 16-year-old Harlem boy was viciously mugged, beaten unconscious, and then robbed of his Air Jordans by an unidentified crew last Saturday. The NYPD has revealed surveillance video of the attack, which took place at the McDonald’s near West 145th Street and Broadway.

The recording shows the teen idling outside the fast food restaurant when a group approached him and began pummeling and kicking him until he fell to the floor. Once the victim was knocked out, the assailants took the sneakers off the boy’s feet and fled. Emergency medical services transported the boy to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, where he was treated and later released, according to the NY Daily News .

In one year, New York City has experienced a 22% rise in overall crime thanks to a spike in robberies and burglaries. Even so, there reportedly has been a marked drop in the number of murders and gun violence throughout the five boroughs.

“We know we have more to do,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference last Thursday, two days before the Harlem teen was mugged. “New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.”

A possible reward of up $3,500 is being offered to anybody with details about the attack. The NYPD asks people to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS to provide what they know. And with the new Crime Stoppers app , CS-NYC, concerned residents can submit information in real-time about this incident and others around the Big Apple.

