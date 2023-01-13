Chicago Red Stars Select Penn State's Penelope Hocking No. 7 Overall in 2023 NWSL Draft

The Red Stars selected four players in the draft, including Hocking's college teammate, Ally Schlegel.

The Chicago Red Stars made four selections in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday , headlined by taking Penn State forward Penelope Hocking seventh overall.

Hocking scored seven goals with 11 assists in 23 matches (22 starts) this past season. She earned second-team All-Big Ten and All-North Region honors. Prior to Penn State, the California native scored a program-record 48 goals for USC.

Second Round

The Red Stars made two selections in the second round. Chicago picked Oklahoma State midfielder Grace Yochum at No. 14 then traded down from No. 19 to No. 23 with OL Reign for an international slot and a 2024 third-round pick.

Yochum tied for the team lead with eight goals and had an assist to earn All-America honors in her final season. She scored 41 goals with nine assists in 86 matches (83 starts) in her five-year career.

With the No. 23 pick from the OL Reign, the Red Stars took Hocking's Penn state teammate, Ally Schlegel . The forward scored 47 goals and 113 points in her career. She led Penn State and the Big Ten with 13 goals in 2022 to earn first-team All-Big Ten, All-North Region and All-America honors.

Hockling and Schlegel combined for 20 goals and 14 assists last season. They will join fellow Penn State alumnus and United States Women's National Team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher with the Red Stars.

Fourth Round

Chicago closed out its draft class by selecting Duke midfielder Sophie Jones at No. 43. Jones scored two goals with three assists in 23 games (all starts) to earn All-American honors for a second straight year. She had five goals and eight assists in 75 matches and was a three-time All-ACC selection in her Duke career.