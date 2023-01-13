ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCV Men Of Harmony Barbershop Chorus Searching For New Director

By Jade Aubuchon
 5 days ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Men Of Harmony Barbershop Chorus is searching for a new musical director for Santa Clarita’s only acapella singing group.

The SCV Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus has entertained the Santa Claria Valley for over 50 years, but with the upcoming departure of their musical director, that tradition may soon come to an end.

“Without a musical director, we will surely be forced to close the group,” said longtime member David Norman.

The Harmony Barbershop Chorus is described as a good-natured group of patriotic singers,  with members including men and women in recent years.

“The chorus is open to all who love the sound of the human voice,” Norman said.

The director position is a volunteer job with the possibility of a weekly fee.

If you or someone you know might be interested in joining us as an up-front musical director, please let us know.

“We really don’t want to quit, but we haven’t found the right person yet,” Norman said.

The group is open to male or female directors, and can teach the new director the style of Barbershop Harmony, and is open to learning new music from the director.

Interested parties can reach out to David Norman at 661-259-6109 or davemagic@lagnor.com

