wdrb.com
Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Police looking for suspects after two men shot in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot early Monday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD says 1st Division Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson. That's where officers found the two men with gunshot wounds.
LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
Man killed in Highlands shooting identified, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands. Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot. Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead...
14-year-old shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood. Officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday and found the male sustaining a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to...
LMPD: Man dead after hit-and-run in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run. First Division officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Jefferson St. and 3rd St. around 3 a.m. Police say a man was crossing Jefferson St. in...
wbiw.com
State police find, arrest man wanted in two counties
MITCHELL – An Indiana State Police trooper arrested two people on drug charges after they received information that 30-year-old Justin Lacey was at a residence at 2349 VFW Road. Lacey was wanted on four outstanding warrants in both Lawrence and Orange County. Lacey was wanted for auto theft, fraud,...
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
WLKY.com
City and church leaders respond to violent Sunday in metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a violent Sunday in the metro: Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in a matter of hours. The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Indiana woman convicted of killing woman at Jeffersonville laundromat in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021. A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
953wiki.com
Investigation Led by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Results in Large Bust Netting Suspected Fentanyl Pills, US Currency, and Two (2) Offenders Arrested
Scott County-On 1-12-2023, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search warrant by Scott and Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the search, deputies and assisting officers seized more than four hundred (400) “blue-colored pills” allegedly containing fentanyl, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence before deputies were able to enter by attempting to flush pills down the toilet (see attached photo). The seized pills (suspected as Fentanyl in pill form) are commonly referred to as the “Blue Pill of Death.” Furthermore, Fentanyl has been linked nationwide to overdose deaths, to which Scott and surrounding counties have not been immune. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following … “Fentanyl is a known killer…no ifs, and, or buts about it… we are at war folks with drug dealers, and we will remain at war until all drug dealers are completely eradicated from Scott County. This bust will undoubtedly save lives.” Kalan Bowling, 30, of Salem, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug – at least 1 gram but less than 10 grams (3 counts), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while a Habitual Traffic Violator. Kaylin Coulston, 32, of Scottsburg, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight (28) grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Obstruction of Justice, and Child Abuse / Neglect.
WLKY.com
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
