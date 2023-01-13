Read full article on original website
WSFA
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WSFA
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the kick off Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second full term in office with an inauguration and parade attended by several hundred invited guests and onlookers. With five fabric panels hung from the building’s façade to create the backdrop of a large state flag,...
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inaugural ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor are underway. You can watch the entire inaugural ceremony and parade live right here with coverage running from 9:30 a.m. until the parade ends Monday afternoon. Five large, red and white...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
WSFA
Alabama Capitol set for Ivey’s second inauguration Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor are about to start. You will be able to watch the entire inaugural ceremony and parade live right here. Our coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include the parade Monday afternoon.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with devastating updates of Thursday’s storms, which tore through her […]
alabamanews.net
Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery
Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
WSFA
Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools will have remote learning this week in the aftermath of a devasting tornado hitting the city four days ago. The district said this adjustment will allow for flexibility for all families. “On behalf of each board member and the superintendent’s office, we send...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has now been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional values and great customer service for...
In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed...
Alabama tornado count continues to rise after Thursday severe weather
The National Weather Service on Saturday continued to survey storm damage after a round of severe storms on Thursday, Jan. 12. So far 13 tornadoes have been confirmed. One of those, an EF-3 in Autauga County, was deadly, killing seven people. The weather service said the Autauga storm had winds...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast
At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
Bham Now
3 ways Birmingham can support January 12 Alabama tornado relief
The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week
One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
