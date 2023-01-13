ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the kick off Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second full term in office with an inauguration and parade attended by several hundred invited guests and onlookers. With five fabric panels hung from the building’s façade to create the backdrop of a large state flag,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

WATCH LIVE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inaugural ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor are underway. You can watch the entire inaugural ceremony and parade live right here with coverage running from 9:30 a.m. until the parade ends Monday afternoon. Five large, red and white...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Alabama Capitol set for Ivey’s second inauguration Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor are about to start. You will be able to watch the entire inaugural ceremony and parade live right here. Our coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include the parade Monday afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
WREG

In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community

Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with devastating updates of Thursday’s storms, which tore through her […]
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery

Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools will have remote learning this week in the aftermath of a devasting tornado hitting the city four days ago. The district said this adjustment will allow for flexibility for all families. “On behalf of each board member and the superintendent’s office, we send...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has now been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional values and great customer service for...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WOKV

In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks

SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed...
SELMA, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast

At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

3 ways Birmingham can support January 12 Alabama tornado relief

The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
92.9 WTUG

Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week

One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
ALABAMA STATE

