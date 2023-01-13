ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2023 IMSA season on NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway. The 61st annual Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It

Kevin Harvick announced his retirement from racing after the 2023 season and candidly acknowledged he sought advice on the decision from someone who didn't set a good example of how to do it. The post Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MICHIGAN STATE
Motorious

Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing

A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
MotorAuthority

Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lindsay Fox's Collection

Australian logistics magnate and businessman Lindsay Fox left school at 16 in search of greener pastures. Inspired by his old man (a truck driver by profession), the young Fox bought his first truck, a 1957 Ford F500, at 19 years old to kickstart Linfox, Australia's leading transport, supply chain, and logistics provider (per Linfox). Today, Linfox operates in 10 countries and has amassed an impressive fleet of 5,000 delivery trucks in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also boasts an impressive property portfolio consisting of two airports (Avalon and Essendon airports) and half-shares in a business park (per Forbes), enabling Lindsay Fox to accumulate a $2 billion net worth.
ARIZONA STATE
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Speedway Digest

Jon Garrett Forms Veer Motorsports to Compete Full-Time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, has formed Veer Motorsports to compete in the ARCA Menards Series full-time for the 2023 season. Garrett will pilot the No. 66 entry. "I am looking forward to seeing what will come in 2023," said Garrett. "I have a great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream with Veer Motorsports and Andy at Fast Track Racing. Driving the full schedule, with good equipment - the pressure will be on me to learn and perform to the potential of the equipment. I would also like to thank Ron Vandermier Sr and Ron Vandermier Jr for allowing me to represent and compete with the No. 66 number. We are looking forward to having a fun and successful season."
ATHENS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy