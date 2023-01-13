Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2023 IMSA season on NBC Sports
NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway. The 61st annual Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson To Attempt Racing in 2024 Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the Same Day
In 2024, Kyle Larson is going to do what only a handful of drivers have done before – race the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. This won’t just be tough on the NASCAR driver himself, but also difficult to pull off logistically. In...
Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Race a Mustang GT4 in the Roar Before the Rolex 24
Farley is no stranger to motorsport but this will be his first time racing at IMSA.
NASCAR: Travis Pastrana rumored to run the Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing
Travis Pastrana is rumored to drive a third entry for 23XI Racing in the 2023 Daytona 500 in a shocking development for NASCAR.
tiremeetsroad.com
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It
Kevin Harvick announced his retirement from racing after the 2023 season and candidly acknowledged he sought advice on the decision from someone who didn't set a good example of how to do it. The post Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
The Most Expensive Car In Lindsay Fox's Collection
Australian logistics magnate and businessman Lindsay Fox left school at 16 in search of greener pastures. Inspired by his old man (a truck driver by profession), the young Fox bought his first truck, a 1957 Ford F500, at 19 years old to kickstart Linfox, Australia's leading transport, supply chain, and logistics provider (per Linfox). Today, Linfox operates in 10 countries and has amassed an impressive fleet of 5,000 delivery trucks in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also boasts an impressive property portfolio consisting of two airports (Avalon and Essendon airports) and half-shares in a business park (per Forbes), enabling Lindsay Fox to accumulate a $2 billion net worth.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
Autonomous racing in Las Vegas sees cars hit 180 mph with no human intervention
CES 2023 saw the Indy Autonomous Challenge welcome nine teams from six countries to compete in high-speed races with vehicles independent of human control.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Jon Garrett Forms Veer Motorsports to Compete Full-Time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series
Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, has formed Veer Motorsports to compete in the ARCA Menards Series full-time for the 2023 season. Garrett will pilot the No. 66 entry. "I am looking forward to seeing what will come in 2023," said Garrett. "I have a great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream with Veer Motorsports and Andy at Fast Track Racing. Driving the full schedule, with good equipment - the pressure will be on me to learn and perform to the potential of the equipment. I would also like to thank Ron Vandermier Sr and Ron Vandermier Jr for allowing me to represent and compete with the No. 66 number. We are looking forward to having a fun and successful season."
Comments / 0