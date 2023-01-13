ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Fred Camillo: A Furry Friend Advocate

As an influential member of town, First Selectman Fred Camillo has worked tirelessly for years to make sure the community is always thriving, and not only for its citizens, but for their furry friends as well. One aspect of Fred that many may not be aware of is that he is an avid animal enthusiast.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis

Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Letter: Grant for the Greenwich Registrar of Voters Office

The Representative Town Meeting will be voting to accept two grants on behalf of the Registrar of Voters Office this month. While the resolution and explanatory notes explain what the grants can be used for, the RTM documents do not explain what the Greenwich Registrar of Voters Office will use the grant money for specifically. Applying for and receiving grants for use by Greenwich public agencies should have details on how the funds will be spent by that agency. This information should be detailed, in writing as a part of the RTM call and explanatory notes.
GREENWICH, CT
housebeautiful.com

This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm

When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.

On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
STAMFORD, CT
Bassey BY

Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583

The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
SCARSDALE, NY
westportjournal.com

Original Pancake House: A ‘fresh’ take on breakfast … and more

WESTPORT — There has not been a pancake restaurant in Westport for many years. But that flapjack void has flipped. The Original Pancake House restaurant opened Wednesday at 43 Main St., off Parker Harding Plaza, in the space previously occupied by Boca Mediterranean restaurant. “Fresh” is the word of...
WESTPORT, CT
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

At least three Norwalkers ask: Where’s the Council meeting?

NORWALK, Conn. — Tuesday’s Common Council meeting was “illegal,” in the opinion of its sole Republican member, Bryan Meek. Meek, appointed to represent District D after Council member Tom Keegan retired and moved to Florida during his second term, was in City Hall at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking fellow traveler NancyOnNorwalk, “Where’s the Council meeting?”
NORWALK, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

RMA presents: Issues in Greenwich Land Use

At the Retired Men’s Association meeting on January 4th, Peter Berg introduced as the speakers of the day Margarita Alban, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and Patrick LaRow, Greenwich town planner, who spoke on “Issues in Greenwich Land Use.”. The speakers began by reminding everyone that...
GREENWICH, CT
therealdeal.com

Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million

Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
NORWALK, CT
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
BRONX, NY

