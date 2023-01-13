Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z Watch: Transition of Skilled Nursing Home to 213-Unit 8-30g – “An Intensification of Use”
Following a lengthy discussion of a controversial pre-application for a 8-30g at Comly Ave and Pemberwick Rd, a second discussion at the Jan 10 Planning & Zoning commission meeting featured an 8-30g pre-application with almost as many units up at 1165 King Street, located across the street from New York state line.
greenwichsentinel.com
Fred Camillo: A Furry Friend Advocate
As an influential member of town, First Selectman Fred Camillo has worked tirelessly for years to make sure the community is always thriving, and not only for its citizens, but for their furry friends as well. One aspect of Fred that many may not be aware of is that he is an avid animal enthusiast.
greenwichfreepress.com
Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis
Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
greenwichsentinel.com
Letter: Grant for the Greenwich Registrar of Voters Office
The Representative Town Meeting will be voting to accept two grants on behalf of the Registrar of Voters Office this month. While the resolution and explanatory notes explain what the grants can be used for, the RTM documents do not explain what the Greenwich Registrar of Voters Office will use the grant money for specifically. Applying for and receiving grants for use by Greenwich public agencies should have details on how the funds will be spent by that agency. This information should be detailed, in writing as a part of the RTM call and explanatory notes.
housebeautiful.com
This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm
When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583
The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
westportjournal.com
Original Pancake House: A ‘fresh’ take on breakfast … and more
WESTPORT — There has not been a pancake restaurant in Westport for many years. But that flapjack void has flipped. The Original Pancake House restaurant opened Wednesday at 43 Main St., off Parker Harding Plaza, in the space previously occupied by Boca Mediterranean restaurant. “Fresh” is the word of...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
Bridgeport senior claims mold contamination forces her to sleep in car
Carmen Casado claims the mold problem at Fireside Apartments on the Upper East Side is so bad, she's ended up in the emergency room with health issues affecting her breathing.
At least three Norwalkers ask: Where’s the Council meeting?
NORWALK, Conn. — Tuesday’s Common Council meeting was “illegal,” in the opinion of its sole Republican member, Bryan Meek. Meek, appointed to represent District D after Council member Tom Keegan retired and moved to Florida during his second term, was in City Hall at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking fellow traveler NancyOnNorwalk, “Where’s the Council meeting?”
Special election date announced by Gov. Lamont for 3 state representative seats
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the date for a special election that will impact four municipalities across the state. The special election is to fill the state representative seats of Edin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford) and Daniel Fox (Stamford) after they stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began.
greenwichsentinel.com
RMA presents: Issues in Greenwich Land Use
At the Retired Men’s Association meeting on January 4th, Peter Berg introduced as the speakers of the day Margarita Alban, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and Patrick LaRow, Greenwich town planner, who spoke on “Issues in Greenwich Land Use.”. The speakers began by reminding everyone that...
therealdeal.com
Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023
The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
3-Year Bridge Replacement Over I-95 To Snag Traffic In Westchester
A three-year project to replace a bridge over I-95 in Westchester County will cause various delays and closures until it is completed. The project, which will cost $31.8 million, will replace the 65-year-old North Avenue Bridge in New Rochelle that travels over I-95, according to the New York …
fox5ny.com
Huntington offering drivers over $120 an hour to plow snow
NEW YORK - We may not have seen much snow just yet this winter, but the season is far from over and if you have a plow and want to make some extra cash, the town of Huntington would like you to give them a call. Huntington’s Highway Department is...
