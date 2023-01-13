ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Major Richland route open after suspected DUI crash

RICHLAND, Wash. – All lanes of George Washington Way have reopened after a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning. Authorities opened the road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. It had been closed since the crash between Bradley Boulevard through Lee Boulevard. Officers with the Richland Police Department responded to the scene of the suspected DUI crash around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
krcgtv.com

Man accused of raping girl over the course of 5 years pleads guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. (KEPR) — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of five years pled guilty on Wednesday. The Benton County Prosecutor's Office said Matthew Lowe, of Richland, Washington, faced multiple charges, including the following:. Rape of a child in the second degree.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun

Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire

Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues

PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Pratts are jailed

MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition

HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
HERMISTON, OR
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy