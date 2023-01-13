ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Survey To Identify Historic Buildings At Risk Underway

They are now gathering information on buildings at risk of demolition throughout the city, in order to better understand the scope of the problem. Through an online survey they hope to identify buildings (either individual landmarks or structures within a historic district) that are suffering from neglect, or may be at risk of demolition.
Racing Steamboats On The Hudson River

The following texts are excerpts from various descriptions of racing steamboats on the Hudson River in 1830s, during the heyday of such speed trials. “Racing On The Hudson,” Cortland Standard, September 25, 1909: “When steamboating was successfully established on the Hudson River it was natural that the owners and skippers of the various crafts that plied between New York and Albany should turn their attention to speed. Racing between boats of rival lines soon became a matter of almost daily occurrence.
