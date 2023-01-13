ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

South Colonie hosts Capital Region Kidwind Challenge

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNddy_0kDu6jlc00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday, the South Colonie Central School District announced they are hosting the regional Kidwind Challenge. This competition encourages renewable energy education where students can build, showcase, and test turbines. The event will be held at Sand Creek Middle School on Saturday, March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity once again,” said South Colonie STEM teacher and On-Site Energy Manager James Brown. “At the beginning of the school year, we ask our students if they want to get involved. We have students who have been working on their designs since September and will continue to meet weekly until the event in March. They are really committed to the process of fine-tuning their design.”

Students in grades 4 to 12 can participate. Prizes will be awarded to a middle school division in grades 4-8 and a high school division in grades 9-12. Top teams will be invited to compete in the national championship event in San Antonio, Texas, in May.

“It’s a really great opportunity for students to work in a team,” said Dr. David Perry, superintendent of schools. “We know that STEM education plays a key role in enabling students to become critical thinkers and innovators and we believe strongly in continuing to provide these opportunities for students.”

Registration is now open. More information can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s The Egg

The Egg has been a performing arts venue in the Empire State Plaza since 1978. The venue has hosted thousands of concerts, lectures, presentations, comedy shows, musicals and educational programming over the years.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany holds annual MLK Jr. Day Community March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado echoed the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual community march in Albany.  “Nonviolence is the absolute commitment to the way of love,” Delgado said. The event remembers and honors the life and work of Dr. King who led a Civil Rights movement and […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Volunteers spend MLK Jr. Day at Regional Food Bank

In 1957, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama: "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Unions, civil rights groups, and community organizations took that to heart Monday by volunteering at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, representatives from the city of Glens Falls led a small ceremony honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Mayor Bill Collins was joined at City Hall by Ward 5 Councilwoman Mary Gooden and Rev. Leonard Oates of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. At City Hall, it was all about choosing justice over chaos.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Pickleball Tournament Brings Fast Growing Sport to Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a cool story. Today, the Albany Center partnered with Around The Post Pickleball to host the first annual Albany Center Pickleball Classic. Players from all over the region joined in on the action of the fastest growing sport in the country. Now yes, you may say it's just Pickleball, and that's exactly right. The vibe of this sport is to be a recreational playing social game, that can bring people together in a sport that is easy to learn. In fact, it's so popular in the Capital Region that a full time Pickleball Club is in the process of being built as many are raving about the sport.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna teen can now fly around town before he can drive

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Tully is a Sophomore at Niskayuna High School. He is also a junior pilot who just received his provincial pilot’s license today on his 16th birthday …before he can even drive. Kevin’s mom, Kimberly Tully, says that aviation was always his passion. “I remember clearly that he got a train […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Kinderhook Creature’ Once Stalked the Woods Near Albany, New York

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy