Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
linknky.com
Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road
Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
WKRC
Krohn Conservatory closing on Tuesday for movie shoot
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a movie shoot. "There will be no road closures, but Krohn's parking lot will not be accessible," wrote Cincinnati Parks in their Facebook announcement. There is currently no word on which...
WKRC
A few thousand join Cincinnati's 48th MLK Commemorative March
CINCINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2023 marks the 48th year for Cincinnati’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March. It’s organized by the MLK Coalition. It is a day to honor the life and work of a civil rights icon. “He’s a role model,” Ro'mauni Sims said. 16-year-old Ava...
dayton.com
Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare
The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
WLWT 5
Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show
CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
CityBeat Streets: Six Cincinnatians Reveal Neighborhood Secrets
CityBeat is hitting the streets to ask locals about a different topic each week.
Covington Catholic-Highlands game moved to larger Holmes High School for Thomas Burns fundraiser
The varsity boys’ basketball game between Covington Catholic and Highlands on January 17 will be played in support of Covington Catholic Senior Thomas Burns, who is battling Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. To show support and honor Thomas, close friends from CCH designed and coordinated the production and sale of TB Strong T-shirts.
WKRC
City Gospel Mission starts 2023 with a new president
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City Gospel Mission helps 10,000 people a year and it is now under new leadership. Dr. Jonathan Brown, who just started last week, talks about the future of the organization.
Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
spectrumnews1.com
Meeting MLK as boy continues to inspire Paul Booth's life, career decades later
CINCINNATI — Cities across the United States plan to host tributes and celebrations on Monday to recognize the life’s work and lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cincinnati is no different. There are marches, cultural events, lectures and performances taking place in various corners of the Queen City, a place MLK visited several times during his life.
lovelandmagazine.com
The Eastside Business Bash is Coming!
Save the date for our 2nd annual business expo in partnership with. Brought to you by the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance and Milford-Miami Township Chamber of Commerce!. This is a fun event for the community and is the perfect way to see a variety of area businesses under one roof!
WKRC
Northern Kentucky family invites community to celebrate boy's last chemotherapy session
WALTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky toddler has reached a major milestone -- the end of chemotherapy treatment. Matthew Valero was diagnosed with a Wilms' tumor in September at just 18 months old. A Wilms' tumor is a type of kidney cancer that primarily affects children. He had surgery...
Fox 19
Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
WKRC
Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Big dog lovers will love J-Rock!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you love big dogs, J-Rock would be perfect for your home!. J-Rock is very sweet. She likes to lay at your feet most of the time, but when it's playtime, she's ready to go. She needs a forever home where she can cuddle up with a...
WKRC
Mixed week at the pump: Gas prices go down locally, national average increases
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati dropped 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Yet the national average increased slightly. Prices in Cincinnati on Monday were 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
Fox 19
Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
Comments / 0