Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road

Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
FLORENCE, KY
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Krohn Conservatory closing on Tuesday for movie shoot

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a movie shoot. "There will be no road closures, but Krohn's parking lot will not be accessible," wrote Cincinnati Parks in their Facebook announcement. There is currently no word on which...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

A few thousand join Cincinnati's 48th MLK Commemorative March

CINCINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2023 marks the 48th year for Cincinnati’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March. It’s organized by the MLK Coalition. It is a day to honor the life and work of a civil rights icon. “He’s a role model,” Ro'mauni Sims said. 16-year-old Ava...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare

The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show

CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
CINCINNATI, OH
Libby Shively McAvoy

Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meeting MLK as boy continues to inspire Paul Booth's life, career decades later

CINCINNATI — Cities across the United States plan to host tributes and celebrations on Monday to recognize the life’s work and lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cincinnati is no different. There are marches, cultural events, lectures and performances taking place in various corners of the Queen City, a place MLK visited several times during his life.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

The Eastside Business Bash is Coming!

Save the date for our 2nd annual business expo in partnership with. Brought to you by the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance and Milford-Miami Township Chamber of Commerce!. This is a fun event for the community and is the perfect way to see a variety of area businesses under one roof!
MILFORD, OH
Fox 19

Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Big dog lovers will love J-Rock!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you love big dogs, J-Rock would be perfect for your home!. J-Rock is very sweet. She likes to lay at your feet most of the time, but when it's playtime, she's ready to go. She needs a forever home where she can cuddle up with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
