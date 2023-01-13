ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ lineman named All-Pro for 3rd straight season

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNZ9Z_0kDu6bho00

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns lineman Joel Bitonio was named Associated Press first team on Friday.

It is the third consecutive season that he has earned the honor.

Defensive End Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb earned second-team honors.

Browns’ pass rusher apologizes for critical comments

Bitonio helped anchor a Cleveland offense that finished sixth in the NFL in rushing. Last month, he was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl.

Garrett tied his own single-season franchise sack record with 16 this season. He piled up 60 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, and also forced four fumble. He is the only player in the NFL to record at least ten sacks in each of the past five seasons.

Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He was previously named a Pro Bowler for the fourth straight year.

