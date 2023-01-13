ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles

More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

MLK Gospel Extravaganza renamed to honor Cary Chavis

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Coalition’s Gospel Extravaganza was renamed to honor a late community leader who organizers say was an integral part of SWLA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Cary Chavis passed away in 2022. At only 36, he was well known for fighting...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Late Cajun music legend August Broussard honored at jam session

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Cajun music fans and loved ones of August Broussard held a jam session in Lake Charles Saturday to honor the late musician’s life. Broussard passed away on Oct. 11, 2022 at age 76. The Cajun French Music Association Hall was filled with upbeat music...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Jennings

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Jennings featured decorated vehicles and marching groups, many throwing candy and other throws. The parade was followed by a bell ringing and a special program featuring guest speakers at the Union Baptist Church. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday

Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday

KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Anthony “Bo” Joseph LaVergne

On Jan. 8, 2023, Anthony Joseph LaVergne, “Bo” as he was known by many, passed away peacefully in his home with family members surrounding him. Bo was born Nov. 26, 1961, to the late Honary LaVergne and Mary Papillion LaVergne in Eunice, La. He lived his early and teen life in the towns of Mamou and Basile, La. As a young man, he moved to California to live with his oldest brother, Louis LaVergne. He lived there 20 years working as a security guard and other jobs before moving back to Basile, La.
BASILE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG

The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
SULPHUR, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
thriveswla.com

Chuck Eats Hits the Food Scene: January 20-29!

Grab your stretchy pants and get ready for Chuck Eats Restaurant Week, coming to Lake Charles January 20 – 29! From fresh seafood and sizzling steaks to global cuisine and down-home gumbo, Chuck Eats Week has it all. Visit Lake Charles and local restaurant owners united to bring this annual event to the area to help showcase the talent, ingenuity, and top-notch flavor of the best dishes around.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center. Joshua Lee Pruitt, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner. Rodrekus Deon Weston, 30, Lake Charles: Careless...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

