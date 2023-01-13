On Jan. 8, 2023, Anthony Joseph LaVergne, “Bo” as he was known by many, passed away peacefully in his home with family members surrounding him. Bo was born Nov. 26, 1961, to the late Honary LaVergne and Mary Papillion LaVergne in Eunice, La. He lived his early and teen life in the towns of Mamou and Basile, La. As a young man, he moved to California to live with his oldest brother, Louis LaVergne. He lived there 20 years working as a security guard and other jobs before moving back to Basile, La.

BASILE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO