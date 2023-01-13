Read full article on original website
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
KPLC TV
MLK Gospel Extravaganza renamed to honor Cary Chavis
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Coalition’s Gospel Extravaganza was renamed to honor a late community leader who organizers say was an integral part of SWLA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Cary Chavis passed away in 2022. At only 36, he was well known for fighting...
KPLC TV
Late Cajun music legend August Broussard honored at jam session
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Cajun music fans and loved ones of August Broussard held a jam session in Lake Charles Saturday to honor the late musician’s life. Broussard passed away on Oct. 11, 2022 at age 76. The Cajun French Music Association Hall was filled with upbeat music...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Jennings
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Jennings featured decorated vehicles and marching groups, many throwing candy and other throws. The parade was followed by a bell ringing and a special program featuring guest speakers at the Union Baptist Church. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday
Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
KPLC TV
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
Lake Charles American Press
Anthony “Bo” Joseph LaVergne
On Jan. 8, 2023, Anthony Joseph LaVergne, “Bo” as he was known by many, passed away peacefully in his home with family members surrounding him. Bo was born Nov. 26, 1961, to the late Honary LaVergne and Mary Papillion LaVergne in Eunice, La. He lived his early and teen life in the towns of Mamou and Basile, La. As a young man, he moved to California to live with his oldest brother, Louis LaVergne. He lived there 20 years working as a security guard and other jobs before moving back to Basile, La.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman saves man on overturned kayak in Prien Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One lake Charles woman had quite the experience after she jumped in the frigid waters of Prien Lake. Nikki Lafuria was just relaxing Thursday when she noticed a man in a kayak in the lake outside her home. She tells 7News, shortly after, the man...
KPLC TV
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
Eunice, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received videos of a brawl between Washington-Marion and Eunice at a basketball game Friday night. The video shows both players and fans involved. It is not clear what led to the fight. KPLC has reached out to numerous agencies, including the LHSAA which oversees...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
thriveswla.com
Chuck Eats Hits the Food Scene: January 20-29!
Grab your stretchy pants and get ready for Chuck Eats Restaurant Week, coming to Lake Charles January 20 – 29! From fresh seafood and sizzling steaks to global cuisine and down-home gumbo, Chuck Eats Week has it all. Visit Lake Charles and local restaurant owners united to bring this annual event to the area to help showcase the talent, ingenuity, and top-notch flavor of the best dishes around.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center. Joshua Lee Pruitt, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner. Rodrekus Deon Weston, 30, Lake Charles: Careless...
Student arrested for South La. school threat
A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.
Louisiana Felon Arrested, Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
