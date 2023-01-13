This Victorian Office Transformation Gives Off Perfect Witchy Vibes

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Home offices are a place we spend a lot of time, it's not necessarily a place of fun more so a place of “have to”. A typical home office looks like a big chunky desk, tray organizers stacked with folders, papers, and to-do lists, a large monitor with a laptop set next to it, a not so pretty chair that just so happens to be good for your back, and maybe a little trinket or two that sits on the edge of the desk showing off your personal style.

Yes, our home offices are a place of work but they don’t have to look this bland and ugly… they can be cute, charming, spooky, sophisticated, but most of all a reflection of a space that WE want to be in, not have HAVE to be in. A perfect example of this is the office transformation that TikToker and interior design lover @witchesbyhelenagarcia created, and as her TikTok handle name suggests it got a totally witchy makeover.

Going from a bland room with funky wallpaper the woman gives her home office a complete makeover. A ceiling painted a dark blue/green, the accent wall plastered with a black and brown witchy wallpaper, dark vintage oak furniture and cabinetry with a fully stocked apothecary cabinet make the bones of the room scream Victorian witch . Her decorations include a vintage mannequin displaying a large black witches hat, an oversized glass globe on a gold pedestal, off-white candles of different heights, and a gallery wall filled with different size gold frames and ominous photographs.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.