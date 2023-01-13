ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Outlook Enrichment's 'self pampering' workshop for the visually impaired

OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday, an Omaha nonprofit hosted a self-pampering workshop for people who are visually impaired. Outlook Enrichment invited folks in to learn how to make things like soap and candles, with the event run by the nonprofit's executive director who was also born legally blind. Organizers said...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory

TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
TEKAMAH, NE
WOWT

Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha housing market is slowing down

There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole

OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Food Bank for the Heartland hosts volunteers during MLK day of service

OMAHA, Neb. — Food Bank for the Heartland held a special volunteer opportunity for MLK day of service. The organization said the longstanding tradition is a wonderful way to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy. Stephanie Sullivan, communication and media relations director for Food Bank for the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha church in need of new furnaces

The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Children's Museum teaches kids about skin color

OMAHA, Neb. — Throughout the month of January, theOmaha Children's Museum is working to teach kids Martin Luther King Jr.'s message. The museum hosts a science and light show to teach kids about skin color by showing them the science behind colors and why every color is important to create the world around us.
OMAHA, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
LINCOLN, NE

