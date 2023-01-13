Read full article on original website
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
KETV.com
'You're accepted, you're loved': Fifth Annual Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A blank canvas and artists equipped with permanent ink. "Since I was a kid, I mean, I've always done this. I grew up in a tattoo studio, you know, this is just where life has taken me at this point," said tattoo artist Matt Allsman. Artists...
KETV.com
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County's 'Ullr Bash' returns for its second year
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Trails Association held its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday. The Ullr Bash is an annual event in its second year, with a goal to raise money for biking trails in Iowa. Saturday's event started with a 20-mile trail ride before the...
KETV.com
Outlook Enrichment's 'self pampering' workshop for the visually impaired
OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday, an Omaha nonprofit hosted a self-pampering workshop for people who are visually impaired. Outlook Enrichment invited folks in to learn how to make things like soap and candles, with the event run by the nonprofit's executive director who was also born legally blind. Organizers said...
Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory
TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
WOWT
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church has been known as a helping hand. However, they’ve been having problems with their furnaces. “So, we have six furnaces in this building and the parts are no longer being made,” Reverend Portia Cavitt said. Cavitt is...
KETV.com
Omaha Community Playhouse opening its 2023 season with August Wilson's 'Fences'
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is preparing to open its first show of the 2023 season with August Wilson's "Fences." This will be the first time the playhouse puts on a play by August Wilson. Director of inclusion and community engagement at Omaha Community Playhouse, Kathy Tyree,...
klkntv.com
Younger generations find love of antique collecting at local vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Saturday was the last of a busy weekend at the Cabin Fever Antique Show at the Lancaster Event center. Visitors lined up outside the building for the final day for a more relaxed experience for antique enthusiasts to enjoy. One of the promoters for the...
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
WOWT
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
WOWT
Omaha housing market is slowing down
There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole
OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
KETV.com
Food Bank for the Heartland hosts volunteers during MLK day of service
OMAHA, Neb. — Food Bank for the Heartland held a special volunteer opportunity for MLK day of service. The organization said the longstanding tradition is a wonderful way to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy. Stephanie Sullivan, communication and media relations director for Food Bank for the...
WOWT
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority. Plenty of clouds with filtered sunshine today but temperatures still warm above average with highs in the mid-40s. Navigating Veterans Affairs can be a challenge -- but there is help. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. Services for...
KETV.com
Omaha Children's Museum teaches kids about skin color
OMAHA, Neb. — Throughout the month of January, theOmaha Children's Museum is working to teach kids Martin Luther King Jr.'s message. The museum hosts a science and light show to teach kids about skin color by showing them the science behind colors and why every color is important to create the world around us.
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
