Over the weekend Lori Harvey celebrated her 26th Birthday in complete style! She did a series of photoshoots where she wore designer looks then she held a fabulous birthday party at a swanky restaurant called, Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood. Lots of her celebrity friends were attendance like her bestie Elisa Johnson(Magic Johnson’s daughter), Kendall Jenner and new boo actor Damson Idris. The 31-year-old Brit from ‘Snowfall’ was sitting front and center at the table. Lori and Damson recently went public with their relationship after months of rumors of them dating. They also did some cute videos and photos of them together.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO