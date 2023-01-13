Read full article on original website
Related
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
Eddie Alvarez blasts Dana White over Francis Ngannou comments: ‘Nobody in the UFC is afraid of anyone’
Eddie Alvarez is not here for this foolishness. Over the weekend, Francis Ngannou officially entered free agency and was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title after he and the UFC were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Dana White announced the seismic shakeup at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, and the UFC President almost immediately went on the offensive, saying Ngannou did not re-sign with the promotion because he “doesn’t want to take the risk.” It’s a well-worn tactic for White, one he has used countless times over the years with fighters who proved to be tough negotiators, and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez isn’t having any of it.
Matt Brown: Francis Ngannou ‘isn’t scared of anyone’ but Dana White knows a lot of people will ‘buy into anything’ he says
Francis Ngannou likely had a myriad of reasons behind his decision to exit the UFC and test free agency but being scared of tough competition wasn’t among them. While UFC president Dana White didn’t go as far as using a word like afraid when addressing Ngannou, he did state that in his opinion the defending heavyweight champion was “in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk” while adding that he was in a “good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.”
Francis Ngannou explains why he passed on UFC deal for free agency: ‘In that contract, I’m not free’
Now-former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he wanted a new three-fight contract he expected to finish in one year before a turn to professional boxing. Ngannou estimated the new deal would pay him “around” $8 million to fight Jon Jones at UFC 285. He then expected to complete trilogy with Stipe Miocic and then rematch Jones before his move to boxing, where high-dollar matchups with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua loomed.
Aljamain Sterling ‘saddened’ by Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit: ‘Both sides of the party messed up’
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling hopes Francis Ngannou is able to find what he’s looking for in free agency, but he still can’t help but be a little disappointed with how the saga between the UFC and its now former heavyweight champ ultimately played out. “I’m actually saddened...
Morning Report: Leon Edwards rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success: ‘That’s a fight I need to happen’
Leon Edwards is still seeking justice for his 2019 “three-piece and a soda” meal courtesy of Jorge Masvidal. That year’s UFC London event saw each welterweight star pick up big wins over Gunnar Nelson and Darren Till, respectively. At the end of the night, they came to blows while Masvidal was being interviewed backstage by Laura Sanko, delivering the famous multi-punch combination on Edwards that left him cut under the eye and bloodied.
Aljamain Sterling ‘optimistic’ he’ll be able to fight at UFC 285, but cool with interim title if not
Aljamain Sterling is just as uncertain as the rest of the MMA world regarding the status of his partially torn left bicep tendon and whether it’ll affect his availability for UFC 285. “It’s just super weird, kind of the messages I’m getting,” Sterling said Monday on The MMA Hour....
Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou turns down UFC, Jon Jones is back, and more
While the UFC returned to in-cage action this past Saturday in Las Vegas, the event — and the fallout from it — took a back seat to a bunch of massive news that was revealed by Dana White. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA...
On To the Next One: What’s next for Francis Ngannou? Plus matches to make after UFC Vegas 67
While the UFC’s return to action seemed to coincide with a return to normalcy for the MMA community following a chaotic start to 2023, that all changed very quickly before Saturday came to an end as UFC President Dana White announced that Francis Ngannou was no longer the UFC heavyweight champion — nor a UFC fighter at all, for that matter — and that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
Claudio Silva, the first man to defeat Leon Edwards in the UFC, retires from MMA
Claudio Silva has decided to retire from MMA nearly five months after his UFC release, the welterweight veteran announced in a social media post directed to his “family, fans, friends and haters.”. “Since I start compete in MMA and UFC I’ve had nothing but positive memories and special moments...
Morning Report: Jon Jones wanted Stipe Miocic fight more than Francis Ngannou: ‘I was really bummed it didn’t happen’
Jon Jones is about to end a three-year layoff in a new division. Feb. 2020 marked Jones’ last appearance in the octagon when he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes via a unanimous decision. The win tied Demetrious Johnson’s record for most UFC title defenses at 11 and was enough for “Bones” to decide he’d done all he possibly could at 205 pounds.
Paul Felder steps in for Joe Rogan to join UFC 283 broadcast team in Brazil
The UFC 283 broadcast team is set for Saturday’s card in Brazil with a change to the usual pay-per-view lineup. Joe Rogan, who doesn’t typically travel to international events, will sit out the UFC’s return to Brazil. UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that retired lightweight Paul Felder will step in to replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team to serve as color commentator for the event.
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier believes Ciryl Gane is ‘a more difficult style matchup’ for Jon Jones than Francis Ngannou
Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones may have ended up with a harder fight. Over the weekend, the UFC announced that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was being released from the company and that Jones will fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant title at UFC 285 in March. The announcement ended once and for all the long-awaited super fight between Ngannou and Jones, and while that is bad news for fans, former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes it may also be bad news for Jones.
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, Richard Schaefer, and Eric Nicksick
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: News and notes from all the craziness of the UFC Vegas 67 weekend. 2...
‘UFC 283 Countdown’ video
The “UFC 283 Countdown” video highlights the top two fights at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday night. This marks the UFC’s first show in Brazil since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. In the main event, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fight to make...
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro set for UFC 287
The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. Waterson-Gomez...
Muhammad Mokaev set to return against Jafel Filho at UFC 286
One of the UFC’s brightest prospects and busiest names is set to return on March 18 when flyweight up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev takes on Jafel Filho at UFC 286. The bout will mark Mokaev’s fourth UFC appearance over a 12-month span. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
With head coach absent, Jessica Andrade’s ‘grandma’ corners her at UFC 283
Jessica Andrade won’t have longtime head coach Gilliard Parana in her corner for the first time in a decade, but a member of Parana’s family will corner her when she faces Lauren Murphy at UFC 283. Andrade joined the gym PRVT in late 2012 and quickly became the...
Stipe Miocic wanted UFC 285 fight with Jon Jones, disappointed UFC ‘went a different direction’
Stipe Miocic was ready to return to action much sooner than July. Over the weekend, the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion publicly called to fight the winner of UFC 285’s main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, however Miocic revealed Wednesday on The MMA Hour that he actually hoped to fight Jones for the vacant UFC heavyweight strap on March 4, only the matchup never came to fruition.
Karol Rosa moves up to featherweight, meets Norma Dumont at April 22 UFC event
Two Brazilians will collide inside the octagon at the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card in April 22 when Karol Rosa moves up to 145 pounds to face Norma Dumont, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from Ag. Fight. The UFC has yet...
