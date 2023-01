Many, even those who don’t like the snow, have been wondering where’s the snow and consistent cold?? By the middle of January, halfway point of meteorological winter, Syracuse has on average typically picked up nearly 60 inches of snow. This winter, just like the last few, we’ve only seen a measly 20.7″, or over three feet below normal in Syracuse, and over 3 inches under last winter at this time which only yielded 76″ of snow!!

