Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
WETM
Syracuse sweeps Notre Dame in thrilling victory at the Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — A career-high 17-point outing from Chris Bell led Syracuse (12-6, 5-2) to a 78-73 triumph against Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6) on Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Jesse Edwards collared his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 boards. Maliq...
Notre Dame Makes A Strong Move With In-State Lineman Styles Prescod
The Notre Dame staff has forged a growing relationship with Indiana 2024 offensive target Styles Prescod and has concluded with a scholarship offer
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Locker Room: Justin Taylor Notre Dame Postgame
Syracuse freshman Justin Taylor discusses the Orange's comeback win over Notre Dame in the video above. Syracuse rallied from a 12 point second half deficit to top Notre Dame 78-73 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. With the win, the Orange improved to 12-6 (5-2) on the season. Next up is a tough road game at Miami on Monday.
Notre Dame Keeping Close Tabs On 2024 End Marquise Lightfoot
2024 Chicago defensive end Marquise Lightfoot continues to be high on Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse college basketball predictions & odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC is usually one of the better conferences year in and year out in all of college basketball. This year is no...
Notre Dame Junior Day Hits All The Right Marks
Notre Dame made a strong impression on a number of top recruits with its first Junior Day of the 2024 cycle
Most Underrated 2024 Defensive Recruits On The Notre Dame Radar
The Notre Dame has identified several gems in the 2024 recruiting class already on the defensive side of the football
LB Payton Pierce Gets Full Notre Dame Experience During Junior Day
2024 Texas standout linebacker Payton Pierce has tremendous Junior Day in South Bend
hometownnewsnow.com
Bomb Threat at Valparaiso HS Defused Without Incident
(Valparaiso, IN) - A bomb threat at Valparaiso High School this week sent students home early, but was found to be a hoax. On Monday Valparaiso Police say they received a threat specifying a location where an explosive device had been placed in the school. Following a lockdown, students were sent home at around 10:45 a.m.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Yahoo Sports
Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka
Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Breen-Phillips Hall rector takes temporary leave of absence
In an email to Breen-Phillips Hall (BP) residents, director of residential life for rector recruitment, hiring and retention Breyan Tornifolio informed students that dorm rector Angie Hollar is taking a temporary leave from her role. “We expect her back by mid-April and will miss her while she is gone,” Tornifolio...
HighDive bar looking to make a splash in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new bar and restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo aims to be a dive bar, with high-end food. That’s where the name HighDive Kitchen + Bar came from, co-owner Jared Tinklenberg told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “It’s not a dive bar,” Tinklenberg said. “You walk in there, it’s...
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
WWMTCw
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
buildingindiana.com
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
95.3 MNC
South Bend trash pickup service delayed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. Trash pickup for regular Monday customers will happen on Tuesday, and so on. City offices, as well as many county and federal offices, as well as most schools and banks will be closed, as well.
Comments / 0