Syracuse, NY

WETM

Syracuse sweeps Notre Dame in thrilling victory at the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — A career-high 17-point outing from Chris Bell led Syracuse (12-6, 5-2) to a 78-73 triumph against Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6) on Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Jesse Edwards collared his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 boards. Maliq...
SYRACUSE, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

From the Locker Room: Justin Taylor Notre Dame Postgame

Syracuse freshman Justin Taylor discusses the Orange's comeback win over Notre Dame in the video above. Syracuse rallied from a 12 point second half deficit to top Notre Dame 78-73 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. With the win, the Orange improved to 12-6 (5-2) on the season. Next up is a tough road game at Miami on Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
hometownnewsnow.com

Bomb Threat at Valparaiso HS Defused Without Incident

(Valparaiso, IN) - A bomb threat at Valparaiso High School this week sent students home early, but was found to be a hoax. On Monday Valparaiso Police say they received a threat specifying a location where an explosive device had been placed in the school. Following a lockdown, students were sent home at around 10:45 a.m.
VALPARAISO, IN
Yahoo Sports

Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Breen-Phillips Hall rector takes temporary leave of absence

In an email to Breen-Phillips Hall (BP) residents, director of residential life for rector recruitment, hiring and retention Breyan Tornifolio informed students that dorm rector Angie Hollar is taking a temporary leave from her role. “We expect her back by mid-April and will miss her while she is gone,” Tornifolio...
NOTRE DAME, IN
MLive

HighDive bar looking to make a splash in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new bar and restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo aims to be a dive bar, with high-end food. That’s where the name HighDive Kitchen + Bar came from, co-owner Jared Tinklenberg told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “It’s not a dive bar,” Tinklenberg said. “You walk in there, it’s...
KALAMAZOO, MI
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
buildingindiana.com

$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend trash pickup service delayed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. Trash pickup for regular Monday customers will happen on Tuesday, and so on. City offices, as well as many county and federal offices, as well as most schools and banks will be closed, as well.
SOUTH BEND, IN

