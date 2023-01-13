ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns News: Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes to Myles Garrett

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsFtd_0kDu5qjg00
Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a public apology to teammate Myles Garrett.

While the Browns regular season just ended, the twists and turns aren’t over yet.

Clowney made critical comments to the media about the Browns last week, including saying that he wasn’t planning on coming back to Cleveland for next season. He was then excused from the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns lost that game, 28-14.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Clowney expressed that the Browns weren’t playing to his strengths, and included that it seemed as if their primary focus was to get Garrett “to the Hall of Fame”.

Here’s Clowney’s full statement:

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family. My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward.”

According to reports, Clowney refused to enter the game on any down besides third in the October 23 Browns game against Baltimore. He was then benched for a portion of the first quarter the following week.

No word yet from Garrett on whether he’s accepted the apology, but as a betting man I don’t think we’ll see Clowney in a Browns uniform ever again. This apology could just be to save face so that whatever team he ends up on can’t use this against him when negotiating his contract. But, that’s just my opinion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy