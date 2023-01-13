Browns News: Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes to Myles Garrett

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a public apology to teammate Myles Garrett.

While the Browns regular season just ended, the twists and turns aren’t over yet.

Clowney made critical comments to the media about the Browns last week, including saying that he wasn’t planning on coming back to Cleveland for next season. He was then excused from the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns lost that game, 28-14.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Clowney expressed that the Browns weren’t playing to his strengths, and included that it seemed as if their primary focus was to get Garrett “to the Hall of Fame”.

Here’s Clowney’s full statement:

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family. My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward.”

According to reports, Clowney refused to enter the game on any down besides third in the October 23 Browns game against Baltimore. He was then benched for a portion of the first quarter the following week.

No word yet from Garrett on whether he’s accepted the apology, but as a betting man I don’t think we’ll see Clowney in a Browns uniform ever again. This apology could just be to save face so that whatever team he ends up on can’t use this against him when negotiating his contract. But, that’s just my opinion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.