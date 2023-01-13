Read full article on original website
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor; intersection closed at 3500 South
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating State Street auto-pedestrian crash, 3rd such incident in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a Sunday night auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City, the third such incident in less than 24 hours and the fourth since Friday. One person was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance after the crash,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD releases details in 3rd latest auto-pedestrian incident in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released details about a third auto-pedestrian incident in less than 24 hours. Officers were called to the scene, 700 S. State, at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, after a call to dispatch about a man crossing the road when he was struck.
KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
Driver dead after crash involving truck hauling diesel fuel
A semi-truck driver died and the driver of a small SUV is in critical condition after the two vehicles collided in West Valley City, causing a "significant" diesel fuel spill.
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
KSLTV
Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car
SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
14-year-old boy pronounced dead after being hit by pickup truck in Summit County
A 14-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being hit by a truck Thursday evening, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
Multiple families evacuated due to fire at Park City Hotel
Multiple families were displaced Saturday evening due to a fire at the Hotel Park City, according to the Park City Fire District.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
Gephardt Daily
Fire damages 4 units, displaces occupants at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four units at a Park City hotel were damaged in a fire Saturday evening. Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire at Hotel Park City, 2001 Park Ave., according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.
UPDATE: SR-189 reopened after avalanche control
SR-189 Provo Canyon between SR-92 and the mouth of the canyon has been reopened, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police cancel Silver Alert after learning 'more information' about the case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued Friday in Salt Lake for an 84-year-old man. Authorities of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that further investigative efforts revealed additional information about this case which dismissed the need for community assistance. There...
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden body found near Washington Blvd
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say there’s nothing suspicious about a dead body by the side of the road here Friday except it’s been there for months. The deceased male was found within 20 feet of a busy section of Washington Blvd....
‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville
Springville Police have found and arrested the 'porch pirate' after several weeks of searching.
KUTV
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
