ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car

SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fire damages 4 units, displaces occupants at Hotel Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four units at a Park City hotel were damaged in a fire Saturday evening. Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire at Hotel Park City, 2001 Park Ave., according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Ogden body found near Washington Blvd

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say there’s nothing suspicious about a dead body by the side of the road here Friday except it’s been there for months. The deceased male was found within 20 feet of a busy section of Washington Blvd....
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy