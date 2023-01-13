ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Dolly Parton Just Dropped Some Major Career News That Has Fans Floored

We have a hunch that this upcoming New Year's Eve is going to be one for the books!. A little birdie told us that two iconic singers are getting together for a December 31 celebration unlike any other. Well, to be fair, that little birdie came in the form of an Instagram post, but you get the sentiment.
'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency

Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
Lauren Alaina Once Performed Live on ‘American Idol’ as a Tornado Was Hitting Her Home

American Idol contestants are used to having to ignore distractions while they're performing — the show's audition process is even chaotic and noisy to test the prospective contestants' focus — but during one live taping in 2011, then-contestant Lauren Alaina had to perform under conditions that were extreme, even for a seasoned pro.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
All About Shania Twain's Son Eja Lange

Shania Twain welcomed her son Eja with first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange in 2001 Shania Twain has been a proud mom since 2001. The singer welcomed son Eja D'Angelo Lange, 21, on Aug. 12, 2001, with her then-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange. "My priorities, of course, have changed. He's my focus of every day," Twain said about Eja, pronounced "Asia," in a 2002 interview on the CBC. "He's just brought so much more love into my life." The "You're Still The One" singer and her then-husband had moved to Switzerland, where...
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
Lauren Alaina Shares A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Engagement Party

Pop the bubbly, because Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media Thursday, Jan. 12, to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party.
Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
Luke Combs Recalls Getting Super Baked With Willie Nelson Who Started Hammering Crane Kicks At A Punching Bag: “Full Karate Kid”

And it’s time to get comfortable if you were lucky enough to come across this post today, because this is one of the greatest stories I think I’ve ever heard in my life. Luke Combs sat down with the boys of the Full Send Podcast last year, and the fellas talked everything from his rise in country music, to his friendly competition with Morgan Wallen, and plenty more.
Reba McEntire Is “Thankful To God” For Her Partner Rex Linn

Reba McEntire has reason to believe in love again thanks to her partner Rex Linn. The two first crossed paths all the way back in 1991 and started dating in 2020. They connected while working on The Gambler Returns with Kenny Rogers together. According to McEntire, the experience has been something her heart needed.
