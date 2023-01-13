Read full article on original website
msn.com
Dolly Parton Just Dropped Some Major Career News That Has Fans Floored
We have a hunch that this upcoming New Year's Eve is going to be one for the books!. A little birdie told us that two iconic singers are getting together for a December 31 celebration unlike any other. Well, to be fair, that little birdie came in the form of an Instagram post, but you get the sentiment.
Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer. The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a...
'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency
Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
Popculture
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Other Celebs Recall Their Favorite Christmas Memory
With the holiday season upon us, some of country music's biggest and brightest stars are looking back at some of their favorite Christmas memories. PopCulture.com has a very merry round-up of special memories courtesy of superstars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban as well as up-and-coming names on the country scene.
Lauren Alaina Once Performed Live on ‘American Idol’ as a Tornado Was Hitting Her Home
American Idol contestants are used to having to ignore distractions while they're performing — the show's audition process is even chaotic and noisy to test the prospective contestants' focus — but during one live taping in 2011, then-contestant Lauren Alaina had to perform under conditions that were extreme, even for a seasoned pro.
Waylon Jennings Told Conway Twitty He’d “Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him In The Early Days
I don’t think it’s any secret that Waylon Jennings was never afraid to say exactly what was on his mind. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged...
Bobby Shares Heartwarming Story About Jake Owen
Jake Owen helped Arnold's Country Kitchen 10 years ago!
Maren Morris Offers Teary Apology For Country Music's Lack Of LGBTQ Inclusion
Following a high-profile social media dust-up, the singer thanked the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" for "making me feel like a brave voice" in Nashville.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
All About Shania Twain's Son Eja Lange
Shania Twain welcomed her son Eja with first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange in 2001 Shania Twain has been a proud mom since 2001. The singer welcomed son Eja D'Angelo Lange, 21, on Aug. 12, 2001, with her then-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange. "My priorities, of course, have changed. He's my focus of every day," Twain said about Eja, pronounced "Asia," in a 2002 interview on the CBC. "He's just brought so much more love into my life." The "You're Still The One" singer and her then-husband had moved to Switzerland, where...
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
soapoperanetwork.com
REPORT: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Mulling Move to New York Metro Tri-State Area
Currently in production on the show’s fourth season, producers of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” are mulling a move to the New York Metro Tri-State area beginning with season five, reports Variety. According to the outlet, sources say Clarkson has asked NBCUniversal, the show’s producer and distributor, to...
CMT
Lauren Alaina Shares A Glimpse Inside Her Lavish Engagement Party
Pop the bubbly, because Lauren Alaina is a bride-to-be! The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer turned to social media Thursday, Jan. 12, to share a glimpse inside her spectacular engagement party. To ring in 2023, Alaina’s “besties” threw her a New Year’s Eve-themed engagement party.
Behind the Meaning of “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC
The pressure was on. Brian Johnson had just joined AC/DC following the death of former vocalist Bon Scott in 1980. Guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young told their new singer that they had a song called “You Shook Me All Night Long” that needed lyrics. Wanting to impress his new bandmates, Johnson wrote the lyrics to the band’s classic song that same night.
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
Luke Combs Recalls Getting Super Baked With Willie Nelson Who Started Hammering Crane Kicks At A Punching Bag: “Full Karate Kid”
And it’s time to get comfortable if you were lucky enough to come across this post today, because this is one of the greatest stories I think I’ve ever heard in my life. Luke Combs sat down with the boys of the Full Send Podcast last year, and the fellas talked everything from his rise in country music, to his friendly competition with Morgan Wallen, and plenty more.
Reba McEntire Is “Thankful To God” For Her Partner Rex Linn
Reba McEntire has reason to believe in love again thanks to her partner Rex Linn. The two first crossed paths all the way back in 1991 and started dating in 2020. They connected while working on The Gambler Returns with Kenny Rogers together. According to McEntire, the experience has been something her heart needed.
Jake Owen’s Selfless Act for This Local Nashville Restaurant Owner Still Brings Her to Tears
Sometimes the greatest acts of kindness happen behind the scenes. And, one local restaurant in Nashville has been touched by one of these incredible acts of kindness from non-other than country music singer Jake Owen. During an interview with the owners of Arnold’s Country Kitchen legendary radio host, Bobby Bones...
