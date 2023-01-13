ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

Gas Leak in an Elmira Home

Severe gas leak causes EPD to close the roads while EPD, Elmira Fire and NYSEG assess the situation. Severe gas leak causes EPD to close the roads while EPD, Elmira Fire and NYSEG assess the situation. Historic promotion ceremony for Elmira PD. Six Elmira police officers were promoted at City...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Customers in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates lose heat

FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WENY) -- Roughly 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates today, and it's not expected to come back for several days. As a result, effected residences in Wayne, Tyrone and Barrington are being told they should prepare to go without heat and hot water until further notice.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas out for hundreds in Steuben County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of NYSEG customers in Steuben County lost their gas service Monday, and the outage could last for days. According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, the outage affects about 600 homes and businesses in the Town of Wayne, as well as others in the Towns of Tyrone and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

One hurt in Tunkhannock fire

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Amy's Sunshine Center will open its doors Monday morning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy’s Sunshine Center finally has the green light, after months of preparing to open its doors. Since the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center closed in November of 2022, parents were scrambling to find their children a new childcare center to attend. Amy Kehr, the owner...
HORSEHEADS, NY
wxhc.com

Person Flees Police After Crashing Car Into Police Car

On Thursday, January 12th, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens when they were then struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputies car abandoned their car and fled the scene...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

A dinner to remember the ones we have lost

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family Affairs-Stop the Violence will be hosting a dinner for parents who have lost a child and/or children, last year, to violence. The dinner is to help remember the lives who have been lost. The organization wants to let people who have experienced loss that they...
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WBRE

Three victims forced out of a car during robbery

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he allegedly forced people out of their car and robbed them of multiple items. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 3:00 a.m., troopers responded to a car robbery on State Route 42 in Lycoming County. Police say a […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

