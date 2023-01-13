Steelers’ ball-hawking safety earns All-Pro honors

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named First-Team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday.

It marks the third time in his career that he has earned the honor.

He was also previously named a Pro Bowl starter this year.

Fitzpatrick finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.

The veteran safety finished the season second on the Steelers with 95 tackles. He added 11 passes defensed, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.