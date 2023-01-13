ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 47

Darwin Clemons
3d ago

although I'm a Democrat. WE NEED GAS TO SURVIVE. if this ban goes into effect then hochel needs to step down or I will not vote for her again. I will still vote blue but I won't vote for hochel again. I'm signing this petition so that people who can't afford electric stoves don't have to suffer. this ban will make the poorer class even poorer. even the president doesn't support the ban. wake up governor because this will be a huge mistake

Reply(5)
9
David Lynch
3d ago

No ban on Gas Stoves. They are needed. How will people cook with electric stoves if the power goes out? They don't think about that.

Reply
8
TC Andrews
3d ago

During power outages, a gas stove/oven can keep a residence warm and thus save lives.

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wellsvillesun.com

Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no

Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Hochul wants gas stove ban for new homes in 2025, can stay in existing homes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Comments from Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) this week have New Yorkers up in arms about their gas stoves. It was these remarks that really turned up the heat. “Buildings are the largest driver of greenhouse emissions in our state accounting for 1/3 of...
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
proclaimerscv.com

$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates

Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
MONTANA STATE
WNYT

CVS in downtown Albany closes permanently

The CVS at 153 Central Avenue in downtown Albany will officially be closed for business by Thursday night. NewsChannel 13 reported last month that the location would shut down. Several viewers had reached out, saying they were concerned the move would create a pharmacy desert. Central Avenue Pharmacy is an...
ALBANY, NY
PLANetizen

New York Governor Takes a YIMBY Turn

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took the occasion of the first State of the State address after narrowly winning election to the office in November to announce a statewide strategy designed to produce 800,000 new homes over the next decade. A press release from the governor’s office describes the proposal,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pix11.com

Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy