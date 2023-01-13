Read full article on original website
Darwin Clemons
3d ago
although I'm a Democrat. WE NEED GAS TO SURVIVE. if this ban goes into effect then hochel needs to step down or I will not vote for her again. I will still vote blue but I won't vote for hochel again. I'm signing this petition so that people who can't afford electric stoves don't have to suffer. this ban will make the poorer class even poorer. even the president doesn't support the ban. wake up governor because this will be a huge mistake
David Lynch
3d ago
No ban on Gas Stoves. They are needed. How will people cook with electric stoves if the power goes out? They don't think about that.
TC Andrews
3d ago
During power outages, a gas stove/oven can keep a residence warm and thus save lives.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no
Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
WRGB
Hochul wants gas stove ban for new homes in 2025, can stay in existing homes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Comments from Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) this week have New Yorkers up in arms about their gas stoves. It was these remarks that really turned up the heat. “Buildings are the largest driver of greenhouse emissions in our state accounting for 1/3 of...
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
proclaimerscv.com
$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates
Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation
Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
Hochul says energy initiative will help 800,000 New Yorkers
The governor announced the EMpower Plus Program this week.
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
WNYT
CVS in downtown Albany closes permanently
The CVS at 153 Central Avenue in downtown Albany will officially be closed for business by Thursday night. NewsChannel 13 reported last month that the location would shut down. Several viewers had reached out, saying they were concerned the move would create a pharmacy desert. Central Avenue Pharmacy is an...
Gov. Hochul, Democrats, if you mess with my gas stove, you'll get burned
Preventing the use of natural gas has become all the rage among today’s totalitarian Democrats. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. just proposed to ban gas stoves.
PLANetizen
New York Governor Takes a YIMBY Turn
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took the occasion of the first State of the State address after narrowly winning election to the office in November to announce a statewide strategy designed to produce 800,000 new homes over the next decade. A press release from the governor’s office describes the proposal,...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
pix11.com
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
