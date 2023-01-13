ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage

Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
Phone Arena

Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever

Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.
CNET

Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot

Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
ZDNet

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live just dropped to $79 at Walmart

If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds to take with you on your travels, there is an online sale you shouldn't miss. Available at Walmart, the deal we've found you for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds is one of the cheapest prices we've seen so far outside of sales event days. You would normally expect to pay around $150 for them, but the US retailer has dropped the price by $70 (46%), bringing the cost down to $79.
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro instant digital camera now 44% off on Amazon

With a list price of US$179.99, the Amazon bundle that brings together the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro wireless instant camera/photo printer and no less than 68 printing sheets is now available for US$99.99 (44% off). An accessory gift bundle is also available, but it only comes with a 19% discount.
CNET

Nab a Nest Video Doorbell for Just $80 While Supplies Last

If you're looking to smarten up your home in 2023, a video doorbell is a great place to start. Not only can one improve the security of your home, but a smart doorbell also adds a ton of convenience to your life with the ability to interact with visitors or delivery drivers even when you're away from home. For a limited time, Woot is offering the wired Nest Doorbell for just $80, down from its original retail price of $229, making now a great time to pick one up. Be aware, though, that the deal is only available for a few more days or while supplies last.
CNET

$99 AirPods From Apple Could Arrive by 2024

One tech analyst predicts Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max as soon as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming to sell the new AirPods for $99, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter on Wednesday. That price would beat Apple's suggested...
CBS News

Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
AOL Corp

Spoil yourself with a new-to-you MacBook Pro for under $500

TL;DR: As of Jan. 15, you can scoop up a new-to-you MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) from 2015 for just $485.99. That's a savings of 67% from its original retail price. In need of a new laptop? When you start your search, it can be quite...

