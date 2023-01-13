Read full article on original website
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever
Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live just dropped to $79 at Walmart
If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds to take with you on your travels, there is an online sale you shouldn't miss. Available at Walmart, the deal we've found you for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds is one of the cheapest prices we've seen so far outside of sales event days. You would normally expect to pay around $150 for them, but the US retailer has dropped the price by $70 (46%), bringing the cost down to $79.
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
New Years deal: Walmart is practically giving away this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for $8
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. During Walmart's New Years holiday sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly, BPA-free,...
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: New smartphone orderable in US but only in one colour option and memory configuration
Samsung has started selling the Galaxy A14 5G, starting in the US. While the company showcased the handset in multiple colours, it has decided to bring it to market in the plainest option of the four shown. There is only one memory configuration on offer too. Android Galaxy S Smartphone...
Planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max? I'd wait for an iPhone 15 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro Max stock is finally available – but is it too late to be worthwhile?
Deal | Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro instant digital camera now 44% off on Amazon
With a list price of US$179.99, the Amazon bundle that brings together the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro wireless instant camera/photo printer and no less than 68 printing sheets is now available for US$99.99 (44% off). An accessory gift bundle is also available, but it only comes with a 19% discount.
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
Nab a Nest Video Doorbell for Just $80 While Supplies Last
If you're looking to smarten up your home in 2023, a video doorbell is a great place to start. Not only can one improve the security of your home, but a smart doorbell also adds a ton of convenience to your life with the ability to interact with visitors or delivery drivers even when you're away from home. For a limited time, Woot is offering the wired Nest Doorbell for just $80, down from its original retail price of $229, making now a great time to pick one up. Be aware, though, that the deal is only available for a few more days or while supplies last.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Here's some Galaxy Watch deals to go with your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder
A Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for just $200 is the perfect compliment to your new S23
$99 AirPods From Apple Could Arrive by 2024
One tech analyst predicts Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max as soon as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming to sell the new AirPods for $99, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter on Wednesday. That price would beat Apple's suggested...
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
Now's the time to buy an iPad 10.2 - the Apple tablet falls to its cheapest price ever
When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets, it doesn't get much better than the Apple iPad 10.2. And you can now get Apple's premium entry-level slate for its lowest price ever. This bargain is over at Best Buy, where the iPad 10.2 has tumbled to $249.99 (opens in new...
Spoil yourself with a new-to-you MacBook Pro for under $500
TL;DR: As of Jan. 15, you can scoop up a new-to-you MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) from 2015 for just $485.99. That's a savings of 67% from its original retail price. In need of a new laptop? When you start your search, it can be quite...
January sales LIVE: The best deals and steals from Amazon to Walmart and Target
DAILYMAIL.COM LIVE SHOPPING BLOG: January is the best time to shop the sales and reset your winter closet with items that will last you a couple of seasons. Enjoy quality items for less
