Summit County, CO

‘There is no such thing as an average day’: What it takes to forecast an avalanche in Colorado’s backcountry

When considering some of the most intense and high pressure careers, it can be easy to gravitate toward nurses, doctors, surgeons or some other health worker profession. Perhaps one of the most stressful — and often overlooked — jobs in Colorado and other mountain communities is avalanche forecasting. Not only do forecasters have to accurately forecast the avalanche risk for the Colorado’s backcountry, but forecasters are also faced with the weight of keeping the public safe.
COLORADO STATE
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
Kentucky man dies after falling in Steamboat tree while skiing Friday

A man died following an incident at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Routt County Coroner Mitch Locke. The man, a 65-year-old from Kentucky, was skiing with his son Friday morning when he crashed into a tree well. The pair was skiing on the Morningside part of the mountain, according to Loryn Duke, Director of Communications with Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
2023 U.S. Revolution Tour returns to Copper Mountain Resort

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the U.S. Revolution Tour, also known as the Rev Tour, will return to Copper Mountain Resort, Aspen Snowmass and Mammoth Mountain in California for 2023. For its first stop of the tour, the Rev Tour will kick off at Copper...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Frisco Town Council adopts 5-year Arts and Culture Plan as officials look to support local creativity

What started as a community-driven effort to bring more public art to Frisco has snowballed into a long-term plan to support local creative endeavors well into the future. The Frisco Town Council adopted a five-year Arts and Culture Plan at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, while also taking steps to move forward with an Arts and Culture Council that will help guide programming and public projects.
FRISCO, CO

