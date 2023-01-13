Read full article on original website
Three storms, one week: Summit County ski areas prepare for possible foot of snow as southern mountains brace for 40+
Those seeking deep pockets of powder will want to head to southern Colorado this week as three back-to-back storms descend on the state. But those who stick around Summit County should be in for a treat as snow is expected to fall most days of the week until Friday, Jan. 20.
‘There is no such thing as an average day’: What it takes to forecast an avalanche in Colorado’s backcountry
When considering some of the most intense and high pressure careers, it can be easy to gravitate toward nurses, doctors, surgeons or some other health worker profession. Perhaps one of the most stressful — and often overlooked — jobs in Colorado and other mountain communities is avalanche forecasting. Not only do forecasters have to accurately forecast the avalanche risk for the Colorado’s backcountry, but forecasters are also faced with the weight of keeping the public safe.
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Empty egg shelves, crashes, buses and a found dog
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage. Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves...
Kentucky man dies after falling in Steamboat tree while skiing Friday
A man died following an incident at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Routt County Coroner Mitch Locke. The man, a 65-year-old from Kentucky, was skiing with his son Friday morning when he crashed into a tree well. The pair was skiing on the Morningside part of the mountain, according to Loryn Duke, Director of Communications with Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Summit Alpine ski team places several athletes within the top 10 in Loveland Ski Area slalom
The Summit Alpine skiing team did not have to travel far for its second competition of the season. The team competed just outside Summit County at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13, including its first slalom competition of the season. The Tigers competed well in the two-run slalom competition,...
Breckenridge, Summit County busy over the holidays, visitation data comparable to previous years
At the beginning of the 2022-23 winter season there was anxiety that the Christmas and New Year holidays would not bring the same amount of visitors to the Summit County and Breckenridge area. The visitation projection for the upcoming ski season was discussed momentarily at the Ski Area Chief Operating...
2023 U.S. Revolution Tour returns to Copper Mountain Resort
U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the U.S. Revolution Tour, also known as the Rev Tour, will return to Copper Mountain Resort, Aspen Snowmass and Mammoth Mountain in California for 2023. For its first stop of the tour, the Rev Tour will kick off at Copper...
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
Summit School District leaders defend inclusionary LGBTQ resolution following ‘aggressive’ public meeting
Following a public meeting Jan. 12 in which roughly 100 people gathered before the Summit School District Board of Education to address the district’s commitment to LGBTQ inclusion — especially for younger students — district leaders defended the policy and said they felt some comments were threatening and discriminatory.
Frisco Town Council adopts 5-year Arts and Culture Plan as officials look to support local creativity
What started as a community-driven effort to bring more public art to Frisco has snowballed into a long-term plan to support local creative endeavors well into the future. The Frisco Town Council adopted a five-year Arts and Culture Plan at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, while also taking steps to move forward with an Arts and Culture Council that will help guide programming and public projects.
