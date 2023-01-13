ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

2 teens arrested after multiple Battle Creek break-ins

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were arrested after breaking into multiple buildings and offices in Battle Creek.

While police were completing patrols in downtown Battle Creek Thursday after receiving complaints about activity during the overnight hours, the department’s smart camera technology alerted that people were in the eastern stairwell of the parking structure connected to the Battle Creek Tower, located at 700 W. Michigan Ave.

When officers arrived around midnight, they report that an additional alarm notified them of a break-in at AccessVision at the same address.

The department said the officers arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who were trying to leave the area.

The officers learned that the teenagers went into the building and a few offices inside, including AccessVision. The teens also broke into the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse before the downtown break-in before the downtown break-ins.

A few items that were stolen during the break-ins were recovered later by police.

The department sai dcharges are being submitted to the juvenile court for review.

Related
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Sheriff: Dowagiac driver hurt after car crashes into Mill Pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff says one man is in the hospital after his truck crashed through a guardrail and into a nearby pond. Deputies were sent to a crash scene on Sunday morning around 8:00, hearing reports of a single-vehicle accident on Dutch Settlement east of M-62.
DOWAGIAC, MI
