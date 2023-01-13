Read full article on original website
Candidate filings for Keller ISD, Northwest ISD board positions open until Feb. 17
Keller ISD and Northwest ISD have multiple school board positions on the ballot in May. (Community Impact file photo) Qualified residents of Keller ISD and Northwest ISD who wish to run for school board positions have the opportunity to file their applications, which started on Jan. 18. The deadline to file for a candidate application is Feb. 17.
Candidate filing period to open Jan. 18 for Lewisville and Argyle ISDs
Positions for both Lewisville and Argyle ISDs are open for candidate filings starting Jan. 18 through Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Citizens interested in running for a spot on Lewisville ISD or Argyle ISD’s boards of trustees can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. Places 6 and 7 will...
Argyle ISD Education Foundation celebrates 20 years with campaign
The Argyle ISD Education Foundation celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Argyle ISD Education Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary with an anniversary campaign. For the past 20 years, the foundation has given more than $2.2 million back to AISD. To celebrate, the foundation is looking for $20...
School resource officers, new equipment in city budgets for fiscal year 2022-23
School Resource Officer April Zablosky gives a fist bump to a student at Heritage Middle School. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake increased the budgets for their public safety departments in fiscal year 2022-23. Public safety departments are focused on hiring more school resource officers, refreshing equipment and retaining employees in the new year, according to documents from each of the cities.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes
Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
Garland names new City Manager
The Garland City Council has approved promoting one of the Assistant City Managers to the city’s top job. Judson Rex will take over as City Manager when outgoing City Manager Emeritus Bryan Bradford retires on May 1st.
Richardson ISD sets lower tax rate as property rates rise
Richardson ISD set a maintenance and operations tax rate that is the district's lowest in 30 years, according to a Jan. 12 board of trustees meeting. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson ISD set a maintenance and operations, or M&O, tax rate that is the district’s lowest in 30 years, according...
Filing period for Plano City Council, Plano ISD elections to open Jan. 18
The filing period for Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees will begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The filing period for the upcoming Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees elections will begin Jan. 18. Those interested in running for one of four council places or three school board places will have until Feb. 17 to file for a place on the ballot.
Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank
Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
Candidate filings for city councils open in Keller, Fort Worth, Trophy Club, Westlake, Roanoke
Candidate filings for area city council positions opened Jan. 18. (Community Impact file photo) The journey for residents who want to flex their community service muscles by serving on their respective city councils started Jan. 18. On May 6, voters will cast their ballots for various city council positions. Candidates...
Caddo Office Reimagined adds private office space in Plano
Caddo Office Reimagined opened in Plano on Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined opened Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane in Plano. This is the company's eighth location in North Texas, including a Plano location at 8105 Rasor Blvd. “Our purpose is to create...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps
Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
Permit approved for proposed Garages of America project in east Frisco
The specific-use permit applies to a proposed Garages of America project located at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A proposed Garages of America project is now permitted to develop a three-story self-storage facility at 40 feet tall instead of being limited to two stories.
Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare
Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
Dallas to create citywide biking network
The city of Dallas is looking to update its Bike Plan, which was first adopted in 2011. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Dallas city staff is working to update its plan for what bike mobility will look like in the future with the goal of increasing accessibility to biking infrastructure and creating a citywide biking network.
Apara Autism Center to bring applied behavior analysis therapy to Plano
Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
keranews.org
One Denton council member recently was recalled — and now another one faces a recall petition
Five Denton residents began circulating a petition to recall Davis in early January, just a few months after Denton residents voted in the November election to recall then-Council Member Alison Maguire. If the petition gets 254 signatures, Davis could face a recall vote in May. The petition alleges that Davis...
Airport bond considered, other expansion projects planned at McKinney National Airport
Brian Loughmiller presented the recommendation for the proposed project on behalf of the citizen bond committee. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Brian Loughmiller presented the recommendation for the proposed project on behalf of the citizen bond committee. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council heard a recommendation to move forward with...
