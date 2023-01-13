ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Candidate filings for Keller ISD, Northwest ISD board positions open until Feb. 17

Keller ISD and Northwest ISD have multiple school board positions on the ballot in May. (Community Impact file photo) Qualified residents of Keller ISD and Northwest ISD who wish to run for school board positions have the opportunity to file their applications, which started on Jan. 18. The deadline to file for a candidate application is Feb. 17.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

School resource officers, new equipment in city budgets for fiscal year 2022-23

School Resource Officer April Zablosky gives a fist bump to a student at Heritage Middle School. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake increased the budgets for their public safety departments in fiscal year 2022-23. Public safety departments are focused on hiring more school resource officers, refreshing equipment and retaining employees in the new year, according to documents from each of the cities.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes

Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Garland names new City Manager

The Garland City Council has approved promoting one of the Assistant City Managers to the city’s top job. Judson Rex will take over as City Manager when outgoing City Manager Emeritus Bryan Bradford retires on May 1st.
GARLAND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Filing period for Plano City Council, Plano ISD elections to open Jan. 18

The filing period for Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees will begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The filing period for the upcoming Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees elections will begin Jan. 18. Those interested in running for one of four council places or three school board places will have until Feb. 17 to file for a place on the ballot.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank

Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps

Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare

Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas to create citywide biking network

The city of Dallas is looking to update its Bike Plan, which was first adopted in 2011. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Dallas city staff is working to update its plan for what bike mobility will look like in the future with the goal of increasing accessibility to biking infrastructure and creating a citywide biking network.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Apara Autism Center to bring applied behavior analysis therapy to Plano

Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Airport bond considered, other expansion projects planned at McKinney National Airport

Brian Loughmiller presented the recommendation for the proposed project on behalf of the citizen bond committee. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Brian Loughmiller presented the recommendation for the proposed project on behalf of the citizen bond committee. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council heard a recommendation to move forward with...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

